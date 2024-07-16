iHisto Inc. Announces Rapid Growth and Expansion: New Purchases, Market Entry, and Product Launches
SALEM, MA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iHisto Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive histology support services, is excited to announce several strategic initiatives that underscore our rapid growth and unwavering commitment to excellence. These initiatives include the acquisition of advanced technology, participation in key industry events, market expansion, and the introduction of new product offerings.
To enhance our service capabilities, iHisto Inc. has recently acquired three state-of-the-art systems: the Leica Bond Rx, 3D Histech P1000, and Akoya PhenoCycler-Fusion System. The Leica Bond Rx, an automated staining system, will significantly improve our immunohistochemistry (IHC) and immunofluorescence (IF) services by offering high-throughput and consistent staining with exceptional precision. The 3D Histech P1000, a premier digital pathology scanner, enables whole-slide imaging at superb resolution, streamlining our digital pathology operations and facilitating faster results for you and your team. Additionally, the Akoya PhenoCycler-Fusion System combines imaging and multiplexing for comprehensive tissue analysis, supporting high-parameter tissue research that is crucial for advancements in oncology and immunology. These acquisitions underscore iHisto’s dedication to integrating the latest technological advancements to provide unparalleled service quality to our clients.
To stay at the forefront of histological research and innovations, iHisto Inc. has actively participated in several key industry conferences. Our involvement in events such as the United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) provided valuable insights into the latest pathology advancements and fostered knowledge exchange with leading experts. At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference, we connected with top researchers and industry professionals, exploring new trends and technologies shaping the future of histology and pathology. Additionally, our engagement at the Oxford Global - Spatial Biology East Coast US 2024 conference allowed us to interact with leading experts and explore the latest advancements in spatial biology to enhance our service offerings in tissue analysis and pathology. These engagements reflect our commitment to continual learning and the integration of best practices into our service offerings.
In response to growing demand, iHisto Inc. is excited to announce our expansion into the New York market. This strategic move is supported by the establishment of a dedicated sales team based in New York, aimed at providing personalized support and fostering closer relationships with our clients in the region. The New York market is a crucial area for biomedical research and healthcare innovation, and our presence here will allow us to better serve a broader client base, offering our high-quality histology services to more researchers and clinicians. Our expansion into this market demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients and supporting cutting-edge research and diagnostic efforts.
In line with our growth strategy, iHisto Inc. has introduced a range of staining kits. Designed to empower researchers to perform high-quality staining in their own laboratories, these kits will cover various applications. Backed by iHisto’s expertise, these kits will ensure researchers achieve accurate and reproducible results, further enhancing the quality of their research. The launch of these staining kits is a testament to our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of the scientific community.
iHisto Inc. is a premier histology support Contract Research Organization (CRO), offering a full suite of services from embedding and sectioning to staining and pathology/quantitative reports. Our mission is to deliver exceptional histology solutions that support cutting-edge research and diagnostic efforts. With state-of-the-art technology, a team of experts, and a commitment to excellence, iHisto Inc. is your trusted partner in histology. For more information about iHisto Inc. and our services, please visit www.ihisto.io .
These strategic initiatives reflect iHisto Inc.’s dedication to advancing the field of histology through technological innovation, continuous learning, market expansion, and product diversification. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality services and products, ensuring their research and diagnostic efforts are supported by the best histology solutions available. As we continue to grow and evolve, iHisto Inc. remains steadfast in our mission to be at the forefront of histology support, driving advancements in biomedical research and healthcare.
Ben Ribeiro
Ben Ribeiro
