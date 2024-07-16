Independent Natural Foods CEO to Give Keynote Speech at Naturally Independent Expo in Palm Springs, October 25-26, 2024

Positively Natural Network, formerly Northwest NPA Naturally Independent Expo Oct 25-26, 2024 Palm Springs, CA

The Naturally Independent Expo in Palm Springs this October is a new trade show by the Positively Natural Network. Pat Sheridan (INFRA) will be keynote speaker.

Patrick Sheridan, CEO of the Independent Natural Retail Foods Association (INFRA) will be the keynote speaker at Naturally Independent Expo this year at the beautiful Palm Springs Convention Center” — Jeremiah Bogenhagen, Positively Natural Network

SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positively Natural Network (the organization formerly known as NPA Northwest) is proud to announce Patrick Sheridan, CEO of the Independent Natural Retail Foods Association (INFRA), will be the keynote speaker at their brand new Naturally Independent Expo in Palm Springs, California on October 25 & 26th, 2024. Pat’s talk will be entitled “Harnessing Collective Strength : A Roadmap for Independent Retailers in the Natural Products Industry.”

Patrick Sheridan is a dynamic leader with over 25 years of experience. Pat is a CPA with a unique combination of operations management, product development, financial, project management and marketing skills. He is an influencer and a powerful communicator with a successful record in product launches, acquisitions, contract negotiations, system implementations, problem solving, mentorship and team building.

Naturally Independent Expo debuts this year at the beautiful Palm Springs Convention Center, focusing on providing crucial resources for independent natural products stores. Legacy sponsors Bluebonnet Nutrition and Ridgecrest Herbals have partnered with Positively Natural (and previously with NPANW) since its inception in 1972 Other natural products sponsors including Now Foods, OmniDiem, and others along with their Sister Associations SENPA & MAHO have participated with Positively Natural for many years to produce the premier natural products trade show in the Western US.

Positively Natural Network, with their Naturally Independent Expo, are bringing together retailers and industry experts as part of their “Naturally Independent Minds” series. This is a top-level education and networking series focused on helping natural products retailers maintain their competitive edge in an ever-changing marketplace.

Naturally Independent Expo is a table top show for retailers to find new products, receive exclusive opportunities, and to network with other like-minded businesses. President Jeremiah Bogenhagen is a respected figure in the natural products industry, who has long been an advocate for the independent natural products retailer community.

Brands and stores interested in participating in the Naturally Independent Expo can find out more at www.positivelynatural.org or by emailing director@positivelynatural.org