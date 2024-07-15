Clayton Supply - Lux Doors Welcomed Into TDEC's Green Star Partnership

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today welcomed Clayton Supply – Lux Doors of Morristown as the newest member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

The Tennessee Green Star Partnership is an environmental leadership program that recognizes manufacturers across the state committed to sustainability and exhibiting continuous improvement in their operations.

The Lux Doors production facility began operations in 2021 and is the primary manufacturer of interior doors used throughout Clayton Home Building Group's national operations. It becomes the 61st member of the Green Star Partnership.

“We are excited to recognize Clayton Supply – Lux Doors with this honor,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “The Tennessee Green Star Partnership has high standards for membership and this manufacturer has shown it belongs in that group.”

The Morristown facility has engaged in several projects since starting operations in 2021 that show a strong commitment to sustainability, including reducing waste generation by 30 percent; reducing water consumption by 20 percent; fully implementing an ISO 14001 program within seven months; and diverting 82 percent of waste from the landfill. One innovative approach to waste diversion that Lux Doors has engaged in is sending all of the facility’s sawdust for reuse in kitty litter and spill kits (roughly 100 tons per month).

To become a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a manufacturer must operate under an ISO 14001 certification, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization, and/or an environmental management system that conforms to ISO 14001 and must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

For more information about TDEC’s Green Star Partnership program visit this link.