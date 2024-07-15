idh-1 neomorphic mutation confers sensitivity to vitamin B12 in Caenorhabditis elegans

In humans, a neomorphic isocitrate dehydrogenase mutation (idh-1neo) causes increased levels of cellular D-2-hydroxyglutarate (D-2HG), a proposed oncometabolite. However, the physiological effects of increased D-2HG and whether additional metabolic changes occur in the presence of an idh-1neo mutation are not well understood. We created a Caenorhabditis elegans model to study the effects of the idh-1neo mutation in a whole animal. Comparing the phenotypes exhibited by the idh-1neo to dhgd-1 (D-2HG dehydrogenase) mutant animals, which also accumulate D-2HG, we identified a specific vitamin B12 diet-dependent vulnerability in idh-1neo mutant animals that leads to increased embryonic lethality. Through a genetic screen, we found that impairment of the glycine cleavage system, which generates one-carbon donor units, exacerbates this phenotype. In addition, supplementation with alternate sources of one-carbon donors suppresses the lethal phenotype. Our results indicate that the idh-1neo mutation imposes a heightened dependency on the one-carbon pool and provides a further understanding of how this oncogenic mutation rewires cellular metabolism.