Lowden Street Capital Announces Sale of Southern Air Custom Interiors
Lowden Street Capital’s Sale of Southern Air Custom Interiors Marks Continued Commitment to Excellence and Small-Town Economic Development
Lowden Street Capital is pleased to announce the successful sale of Southern Air Custom Interiors, a leading provider of high-quality aircraft interiors for Cessna, Beechcraft, Piper, and other aircraft. This sale marks another significant milestone in Lowden Street Capital's ongoing commitment to investing in and revitalizing small towns by fostering the growth and development of local businesses.
— Employee at Southern Air
Southern Air Custom Interiors, renowned for its skilled and professional team, has consistently delivered superior craftsmanship in the aviation industry. The company has built a strong reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality, specializing in a wide range of services including carpet, headliner, and sidewall refurbishment. These comprehensive interior customization services have made Southern Air a preferred choice for aircraft owners seeking to enhance both the aesthetic appeal and functional comfort of their aircraft.
Since being acquired by Lowden Street Capital in 2020, Southern Air Custom Interiors has undergone remarkable growth, expanding its workforce while remaining dedicated to the City of Haleyville, AL. The company has modernized its operations, increased its market presence, and enhanced its reputation for excellence in aircraft interior design and customization.
Four years ago, Lowden Street Capital was highlighted in Business Alabama’s article "Rural Private Equity: Alabama-Born Niche," in connection with their acquisition of Southern Air. This recognition validates the investment process and strategy of the Lowden Street team. The article showcased the firm’s impactful work and significant contributions to the local economy.
The new buyer (name undisclosed) stated, "We are excited to build on the solid foundation established by Southern Air Custom Interiors. Our focus will be on sustaining growth while maintaining the high standards of craftsmanship that have made the company a trusted name in the aviation industry. We look forward to working with the talented team at Southern Air and continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients."
Southern Air Custom Interiors has built a reputation for transforming aircraft interiors with precision and expertise, catering to the bespoke needs of each client. The company’s dedication to quality and innovation has set it apart as a leader in the field, and its comprehensive range of services, including carpet, headliner, and sidewall refurbishment, ensures that every aspect of an aircraft’s interior is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards.
As Lowden Street Capital transitions ownership, they remain committed to their mission of nurturing small-town businesses, ensuring that they thrive and contribute positively to their communities. In addition to their investment in Southern Air Custom Interiors, Lowden Street Capital is also an investor in Good Labor Jobs Staffing and Recruiting, a staffing agency focused on bringing Puerto Rican labor into new markets. This investment further underscores Lowden Street Capital’s dedication to fostering economic growth and supporting diverse communities.
About Lowden Street Capital
Lowden Street Capital is dedicated to investing in and supporting the growth of small-town businesses. With a focus on fostering innovation and excellence, Lowden Street Capital helps businesses reach their full potential and positively impact their communities. Their diverse portfolio includes investments in a range of industries, including hospitality, technology, healthcare, aviation and staffing services.
About Southern Air Custom Interiors
Southern Air Custom Interiors specializes in the design and customization of high-quality interiors for Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper aircraft. Known for their skilled team and exceptional craftsmanship, they deliver personalized solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. Their comprehensive services include carpet, headliner, and sidewall refurbishment, ensuring that every aspect of an aircraft's interior is crafted to perfection.
