Michael Frank, Homestretch Mortgage, Awarded Kentucky Veteran Small Business of the Year by Kentucky SBDC

Michael Frank accepts Kentucky Veteran Small Business of the Year award in Frankfort, KY from Congressman McGarvey. Michal Frank of Homestretch Mortgage at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, KY. Winners of Kentucky Small Business Awards pose meeting at the Capitol Rotunda. Michael Frank with recipients of a $40,000 grant. Homestretch Mortgage is located in Louisville, KY and works to serve customers with home loan needs, including bridge loans, conventional mortgages, VA loans, construction loans, and more.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 29th, 2024, small business owners from across Kentucky gathered at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, KY to recognize and celebrate high-performing small businesses who have an impact on their community. Michael Frank of Homestretch Mortgage in Louisville, KY was chosen as the 2024 recipient of the Kentucky Veteran Small Business of the Year award.“This award gives me great pleasure and gratification for the continued dedication I have for the American dream and sharing my knowledge with clients to help them on the journey,” Michael Frank says about receiving the award.Homestretch Mortgage assists customers with home loan needs, including bridge loans, conventional mortgages, VA loans, construction loans, and more. They are licensed to serve in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, and Georgia and take pride in becoming involved with the education of their clients in the areas of debt consolidation, credit repair, and budgeting. They assist with -- Applicant credit history evaluations-- Loan application information collection, such as assets, salaries, debts, and employment status-- Application accuracy assurance-- File documentation review to eliminate missing or erroneous information-- Meeting loan application deadlines-- Communicating with customers to help them choose the best mortgage loan they can affordVETERAN ROOTS: SERVICE ROOTED IN SERVICEMike Frank is a veteran of the US Navy, where he was a nuclear conventional mechanic on the USS Abraham Lincoln CVN 72 stationed in Seattle, Washington. During his military service, Michael gained a lot of honorable experience and practice in Homestretch Mortgage’s core values of pride, loyalty, discipline, and achievement.Michael explains, “The vigorous training and experiences I encountered during my service in the United States Navy taught me honor, commitment, and dedication. Those lessons are ones that I carry with me to work, and I devote my time and energy to educating my clients in all aspects of homebuying and helping them make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”Mike Frank’s business as a veteran-owned mortgage broker is meaningful to him because it allows him to understand the unique homeownership challenges faced by fellow veterans and their families. By keeping Homestretch Mortgage local, he can offer tailored solutions and provide valuable support, ensuring that those who have served our country receive the assistance they deserve while providing a fresh and valuable perspective in the mortgage industry.ABOUT MICHAEL FRANK AND HOMESTRETCH MORTGAGEHomestretch Mortgage was established in 2021 by Michael Frank. Mike launched his career as a mortgage lender in 2010 and thrived in learning the profession. While working on the business side of the banking industry, he strategically saw that taking advantage of the broker’s channel was most beneficial for his clients. This inspired him to establish his own company, where he continues his passion in helping families obtain their housing dreams.Michael continues to give back to the community by volunteering with Blessings in a Backpack, serving on the Board of Directors for the Mortgage Bankers Association of Louisville and the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, and maintaining his certification of an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. He is also very involved with the Greater Louisville Association Realtors, the Veteran Community Alliance of Louisville, and the First Lutheran Church council.

