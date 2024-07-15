PayKings Introduces Premier High-Risk Merchant Processing Solutions for Seamless Approval

PayKings expands payment processing solutions for high-risk industries, offering tailored services to businesses often underserved by traditional providers.

St. Petersburg, Florid, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayKings, a payment processing service, has introduced products aimed at businesses needing assistance to obtain standard merchant accounts. The company’s new solutions target enterprises in industries that many financial institutions consider high risk.

Established in 2011, PayKings has since expanded its sales in the merchant processing sector and proudly earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list. The company’s team boasts over 50 years of experience in payment solutions, specializing in assisting businesses that might face challenges in obtaining credit card processing services.

"We've seen how many legitimate businesses struggle to find reliable payment processing," said Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer at PayKings. "Our expanded services are a direct response to the gaps we've observed in the market."

A high risk merchant account is generally required for businesses engaged in industries such as online gambling, dietary supplements, vitamins, subscription businesses, and travel-related industries. These sectors often face challenges when obtaining credit card processing functionality due to elevated chargeback risk or compliance concerns.

PayKings' new products include organic underwriting strategies tailored to the specific needs of high-risk businesses. The company has also developed advanced fraud identification measures and chargeback prevention methods to deliver better results for clients.

"Every business deserves a fair shot at growth," Hall added. "We're not here to judge industries. Our job is to facilitate secure, efficient payment processing for legitimate businesses, regardless of their risk classification."

The application process for PayKings' high risk merchant account involves a detailed review of each business. While this process is thorough, the company aims to make it as straightforward and seamless as possible for applicants who often see same or next day approvals.

Connor Haynes, owner of an online vape shop, shared his experience: "I was really impressed with how quick and easy it was to get started with PayKings. The approval process was straightforward, and their support team was very helpful in answering all my questions. Now, I can focus on growing my business without worrying about payment processing issues."

PayKings emphasizes its commitment to compliance with all relevant regulations in the payment processing industry. The company maintains relationships with multiple banking partners, allowing it to offer diverse solutions for different business needs.

In addition to its core services, PayKings has expanded its educational resources. The company's website now features a series of articles and guides about high risk merchant accounts, credit card processing, and the broader landscape of payment solutions for challenging industries.

”We would like our clients to take charge and be more in control,” explained Kara Hall, PayKings’ Vice President of Operations. “People who created these industries have insights that make it invaluable to them to know the nuances of payment processing, particularly in such a risky business.”

As e-commerce grows rapidly PayKings believes that the role of specialized merchant processors will be more crucial in the future. Technology and human resources are areas that the company is allocating resources to to achieve the objectives of the industry.

Businesses interested in learning more about PayKings' high risk merchant account services can visit the company's website or contact their customer service team for a consultation.

About PayKings:

PayKings is a merchant processing company targeting higher-risk merchants. Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company caters to clients in North America only. PayKings aims to make payment solutions available and efficient for any business it engages with while adhering to all legal requirements to ensure the safety of customers’ information.

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements herein are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those projected. PayKings does not guarantee account approval. This information is not financial advice. Seek professional guidance for your specific business needs.

