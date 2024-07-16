Bhutan to Host Global Thinkers at the Inaugural Innovation Forum
Bhutan to Host Global Thinkers at Innovation Forum: Mindfulness, Sustainability, and Entrepreneurship to Shape World's First Mindfulness CityNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July 2024 King Jigme of the Kingdom of Bhutan has announced plans to host the inaugural Bhutan Innovation Forum on October 1-3, 2024, at the picturesque Dungkar Dzong in Paro, Bhutan.
The Forum will gather leading minds from around the world to discuss interconnections between mindfulness, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability as King Jigme embarks on building the world’s first Mindfulness City—a city that will integrate civil infrastructure, green technologies, and innovation to create a sustainable community of harmony, well-being, and happiness.
“[The Mindfulness City] will be one-of-a-kind, anchored on the vision and values of GNH [Gross National Happiness],” King Jigme said. “It will be a Mindfulness City, encompassing conscious and sustainable businesses, inspired by Buddhist spiritual heritage, and distinguished by the uniqueness of the Bhutanese identity.”
The Mindfulness City, which the King announced in December 2023, represents Bhutan’s unique position as a global leader in sustainability. As the only carbon-negative country in the world, Bhutan is an inspiration for other countries pursuing sustainable development. The city, bringing together the Bhutanese and an international diaspora, will be an incubator of mindful innovation and a center of excellence for sustainability.
The Bhutan Innovation Forum (www.bhutan-innovation-forum.org) will be a platform for generating ideas and charting pathways for the Mindfulness City. Global thought-leaders will gather in Paro this October to deliberate on a bold vision for peace, development, and prosperity. They will discuss how Bhutan can become a knowledge economy, where mindful innovation balance well-being with profits. Discussions will include linkages between art, innovation,and technology, and ensuring investments and entrepreneurship that foster sustainability.
Over 75 high-level international speakers will delve into topics like integrating mindfulness in early education and leadership, using blockchain technology for a knowledge economy, using AI for digital services and e-governance, promoting sustainability through managing climate risks and fostering ESG investments, and harmonizing carbon prices and developing a carbon market for sustainable development. The Forum is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants from all over the world.
"I am honored to attend the inaugural Innovation Forum in Bhutan, inspired by King Jigme's vision for supporting the country's next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. I look forward to discussing how mindfulness helps to create the opportunity for innovation, and the supportive role that technology can play." said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., the company responsible for Snapchat, who will be a keynote speaker at the conference. Other confirmed speakers include Nobel Laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz; leading climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern; Nobel Laureate scientist Rich Roberts; Nobel Laureate economist Mike Spence; Chair of Global Research at J.P. Morgan & Chase Joyce Chang; philosopher and Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard; and architect Bjarke Ingels.
Stiglitz noted that the Forum has the potential to transform society’s most important kind of “endowment”—our collective learning capabilities. “The Bhutan Innovation Forum will set the dynamics for building human capital and creating a learning society, while upholding its commitments to mindfulness and societal well-being,” he said.
Registration for the Forum is ongoing, with early-bird discounts being offered to corporate executives and investors, entrepreneurs, and students. More information can be found here.
For further information, please contact Richard Rothenberg at info@bhutan-innovation-forum.org
