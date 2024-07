(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today regarding the selection of Senator J.D. Vance as President Trump's running mate:

"J.D. Vance is a perfect pick – tough, smart and high-energy. He knows what it's like to have to fight, what it's like to win, and what it's like to serve."

