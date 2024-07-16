Veyond Metaverse Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Veyond Surgical XR
Revolutionizing Medical and Surgical Training with Real-Time, Interactive 5D XR TechnologySAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a leader in extended reality (XR) healthcare technology, proudly announces the commercial launch of Veyond Surgical XR. This pioneering platform is the first of its kind, offering real-time, interactive training and education using actual patients and cadavers.
By integrating cutting-edge 5D XR technology, Veyond Surgical XR is transforming the way medical and surgical training is delivered, providing an unprecedented level of realism and hands-on experience.
Elevate Medical and Surgical Training with Veyond Surgical XR:
Veyond Surgical XR sets a new standard by providing unparalleled realism and hands-on experience. Unlike traditional methods that rely on pre-loaded images, VR simulations, or animations, our platform leverages real specimens, enabling real-time interaction as professors or surgeons perform procedures.
This capability offers medical professionals an immersive and interactive learning environment that transcends physical limitations and scales quality training to new heights. For medical schools and teaching hospitals, this means significantly enhanced training programs, improved learning outcomes, and the ability to provide cutting-edge education that prepares students and residents for real-world surgical challenges.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Real-Time Interaction: Engage with live dissections and surgeries, enhancing the learning experience with immediate feedback and guidance.
• Cutting-Edge Technology: Utilize advanced digital twins, haptics, and AI-driven data analytics to optimize surgical techniques and improve outcomes.
• Enhanced Learning: Experience direct patient and cadaver-based training, which enhances surgical skills and confidence.
• Global Accessibility: Our 5D XR technology makes high-quality surgical training accessible to medical professionals worldwide, democratizing medical education.
• Improved Outcomes: Immersive and interactive learning experiences lead to better educational outcomes and more skilled medical professionals.
Who Will Benefit:
• Medical Schools
• Teaching Hospitals
• Veterinary Schools
• Medical Device Companies
Join the Revolution in Healthcare Training:
“We are thrilled to launch Veyond Surgical XR commercially,” said Adam Choe, CEO of Veyond Metaverse. “This platform is a game-changer in medical education and surgical training, offering unmatched real-time realism and hands-on practice. We believe Veyond Surgical XR will set a new benchmark in healthcare training, making it more efficient, accessible, and effective.”
Dr. Pr. Aung Kyaw Tun, a surgeon who participated in a recent dry run, stated: “The Veyond Surgical XR platform is impressive and promising for advancing medical and surgical training and skills. I recommend starting its implementation in teaching hospitals and medical schools. This is a significant step forward in medical training.”
For more information or to see how Veyond Surgical XR can benefit your institution, contact us at info@veyondmetaverse.com.
About Veyond Metaverse:
Veyond Metaverse is a pioneering 5D XR healthcare technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By integrating advanced AI, NLP, and immersive 5D XR technology, Veyond Metaverse is transforming medical education and surgical collaboration. Our innovative haptic-enhanced XR technology, including the Veyond Connect™ platform, is validated with digital XR live surgeries and is committed to making high-quality medical care accessible worldwide.
Adam Choe
Veyond Metaverse
adam@veyondmetaverse.com