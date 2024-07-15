Comer Announces Hearing with U.S. Secret Service Director on the Attempted Assassination of President Trump

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump.” The hearing will conduct oversight of the U.S. Secret Service to gather information from Director Kimberly Cheatle following the assassination attempt of President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“The United States Secret Service has a no-fail mission, yet it failed on Saturday when a madman attempted to assassinate President Trump, killed an innocent victim, and harmed others. We are grateful to the brave Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect President Trump after shots were fired and the American patriots who sought to help victims, but questions remain about how a rooftop within proximity to President Trump was left unsecure,” said Chairman Comer. “Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about these security lapses and how we can prevent this from happening again. We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony this upcoming Monday, July 22.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump”

DATE: Monday, July 22, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: Kimberly Cheatle, Director, U.S. Secret Service

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

