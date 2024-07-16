The Hotel at the University of Maryland Earns Highest WeddingWire Rating with Unanimous Five-Star Reviews
The AAA Four-Diamond Property Also Honored with ‘Couples’ Choice’ Award
We are thrilled to receive the highest rating on WeddingWire. Couples often tell us their wedding was the nicest they — and all their guests — have ever attended. That’s always our goal.”COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hotel at the University of Maryland earned five-star ratings from dozens of wedding clients and a ‘Fantastic’ designation from WeddingWire, a trusted vendor directory affiliated with The Knot Worldwide Inc.
In the competitive wedding industry, brides and grooms-to-be rely on resources like WeddingWire to inform their venue selection. The Hotel achieved the highest number of stars possible in each category: quality of service, average response time, professionalism, value and flexibility.
“We are thrilled to receive the highest rating on WeddingWire for our service and spaces. Whether it's an intimate ceremony or a lavish rooftop affair, we strive to ensure every couple’s wedding day is better than they imagined,” said Kelsey Lepore, senior catering sales manager at The Hotel. “Couples often tell us their wedding was the nicest they — and all their guests — have ever attended. That’s always our goal.”
Several reviewers noted how The Hotel team ensured the event was stress-free for brides and grooms from the start of the process through their big day. Others cited The Hotel’s above-and-beyond service, amazing food, beautiful spaces and breathtaking views.
The AAA four-diamond property also won WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards in 2024, 2023 and 2020 for excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism.
With four ballrooms — including the Top of the 7’s Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows for spectacular views and a rooftop terrace overlooking the University of Maryland — to tucked-away and flexible spaces, The Hotel offers a myriad of possibilities for couples.
For more information about The Hotel at the University of Maryland and its wedding venue options, visit thehotelumd.com/meetings-weddings/weddings/.
ABOUT THE HOTEL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND
The Hotel at the University of Maryland, a AAA four-diamond property, is convenient to Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Annapolis. This premier hotel boasts 297 guest rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy a workout in the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center or indoor pool, get a little work done in the 24-hour business center, ride the complimentary shuttle in and around College Park or to the Metro to visit D.C. The Spa offers relaxing massages, body treatments, facials and blowout services, while The Lobby Bar and GrillMarX feature fine food and drinks. The Hotel offers the perfect stay for any occasion — a restful night to yourself, a romantic getaway or a family vacation. The Hotel at the University of Maryland is also pet friendly, so even Fido can join in the fun. For more information about The Hotel at the University of Maryland or to make a reservation, visit thehotelumd.com. The Hotel at the University of Maryland is owned and managed by Southern Management Companies. For more information about Southern Management Companies, visit southernmanagement.com/hotels.
ABOUT WEDDINGWIRE
Available in the U.S., Canada and India, WeddingWire is a trusted wedding vendor directory that helps engaged couples search, compare and find the perfect local wedding professionals for their big day. With the Wedding Vendor Manager tool, couples can discover and message wedding pros, compare reviews and pricing and add reference notes all in one place for easy decision-making. WeddingWire’s suite of planning tools and services, inspiration and community make it easy for couples to plan their wedding. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com, WeddingWire.ca and WeddingWire.in and follow on social media in the U.S.: Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest.
