Indiana University mourns death of longtime trustee and alumnus James T. Morris

Indiana University is mourning the loss of longtime trustee and alumnus James T. Morris, who died on July 12 at age 81.

“Jim Morris was a quintessential Hoosier,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Few have given so much to our university, our state and our world.

James T. Morris. Photo by Indiana University “Jim’s deep love for Indiana University was known far and wide, and he leaves an incomparable legacy as an IU student, parent, benefactor, board chair and trustee of nearly two decades. He received countless accolades over his many years of service, and his impact on Indiana University is immeasurable. I consider myself so fortunate to have received the unprecedented support and mentoring that accompanied a deep friendship with Jim Morris.”

Morris served in many distinguished roles over the course of his career, including vice chairman of Pacers Sports and Entertainment, chief of staff to Mayor Richard G. Lugar, president of Lilly Endowment, chairman and CEO for IWC Resources Corp. and Indianapolis Water Co., and executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

He studied political science at IU Bloomington and was active in student government. After years of supporting the university as a professional, alumnus and parent, Morris was first elected to the IU Board of Trustees in 1996.

“On behalf of the Indiana University Board of Trustees, we remember the towering legacy of Jim Morris,” Trustee Chair W. Quinn Buckner said. “Through his longtime board leadership, endless generosity and love for his alma mater, Jim made a tremendous impact on the IU community, the people of Indiana and many others across the globe. In my own life, Jim was a mentor and confidant, as he was to many. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who benefitted from his wisdom and generosity.”

Morris retired from the IU Board of Trustees in 2022, after serving on and off for decades.