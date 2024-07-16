Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948" Makes Waves with Award Wins and Nationwide Expansion at Total Wine & More

A Rich Tribute to The Blues Pioneer Distilled With Passion And Soul Raise a glass of award-winning Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948," a tribute to the spirit of John Lee Hooker. The spirit of John Lee Hooker lives on in Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948." Distilled in Kentucky and inspired by a music legend, this award-winning bourbon is now available at select retailers nationwide and online

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is proud to announce the resounding success of its debut release, Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948." Inspired by the legendary blues musician and crafted by his family, this ultra-premium bourbon has garnered 7 prestigious spirit awards since its April launch and has secured placement in 54 Total Wine & More stores across 8 states.

Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948” was launched online on April 8, 2024 at www.johnleehookerlegacyspirits.com , and hit select stores, bars, and restaurants in California in June 1, 2024. The bourbon, with an ABV of 50%, boasts subtle notes of baking spices and warm brown sugar, and has already garnered seven prestigious spirit awards, including Platinum Medal for design from the Ascot Awards, Gold Medals at the 2024 Los Angeles Spirits Awards and Ascot Awards, and Silver Medals at the San Francisco International Spirit Competition, New York International Spirit Competition, Bartender Spirits and American Distillery Institution Awards.

In addition to its awards, Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948” has recently secured placement in 54 Total Wine & More stores across eight states, marking a significant step in its national expansion. "We are incredibly proud of the recognition Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon "1948" has received," said Glenn Thomas, founder and grandson of John Lee Hooker. "Our goal was to create a bourbon that honored my grandfather's legacy, and these achievements are a testament to the quality and passion we put into every bottle."

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits worked closely with Bardstown Bourbon Company to create Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948.” Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948” is distilled with the finest blends of corn, rye, and malted barley and aged for a minimum of four years in new charred American oak barrels in Bardstown, Kentucky. This dedication to quality has solidified its position as a rising star in the spirits industry. Bardstown Bourbon Company, renowned for its state-of-the-art distillery and innovative approach to whiskey production, provided the expertise and facilities necessary to craft this exceptional bourbon. "Their partnership has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life, ensuring that every bottle reflects the artistry and dedication we value," added Thomas.

Founded by mother and son Zakiya Hooker and Glenn Thomas in 2023, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits aims to honor the memory of John Lee Hooker through their shared love of bourbon. Known to music fans around the world as the “King of the Boogie,” John Lee Hooker is considered one of the true superstars of the blues genre. His simple yet powerful melodies, driving rhythms, and soulful vocals have made a lasting impact on the music industry.

“As a child, I was lucky to be able to enjoy the sounds of my grandfather’s soulful tunes as he sipped his bourbon,” states Glenn Thomas. “With this release, I hope that I will honor my grandfather and keep the Hooker legacy alive one sip at a time.”

"Bourbon is the only true American spirit, and it felt like the perfect way to honor an American legend like my grandfather," Thomas added. "We believe that Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon "1948" embodies the same spirit of passion and authenticity that defined John Lee Hooker's music."

For more information about John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits and Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948,” please visit www.johnleehookerlegacyspirits.com.

About John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is the story of a cultural icon told through high-quality spirits crafted by his family. Through each premium offering, John Lee continues to live on and invites bourbon enthusiasts to become a part of a remarkable narrative of two American spirits. John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is proud to partner with the John Lee Hooker Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of children and youth through arts, education, and health located within the San Francisco Bay Area and communities influenced by the music of John Lee Hooker.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company, located in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country, is known for its innovative approach to whiskey production and its commitment to quality. The company collaborates with various brands to create exceptional spirits, combining traditional methods with modern techniques to push the boundaries of whiskey craftsmanship. www.bardstownbourbon.com

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is the largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer, and spirits in the United States. With over 200 stores across 24 states, Total Wine & More offers an extensive selection of products, competitive pricing, and exceptional service, making it a destination for both connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. www.totalwine.com

