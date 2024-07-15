Howard University Alumna Sydney Satchell to Go for Gold with Team USA’s Sitting Volleyball Team

When we just use ‘Olympians’ and not ‘Paralympians,’ it robs us of the pride of being a paralympic athlete,”

Sydney Satchell of the U.S. Sitting Volleyball Team poses for photos during Paralympics media day for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. (Source: USA Volleyball)

Howard University Cheers on a Beloved Bison

While winning at the Olympics is her top priority, Satchell has proven to be a winner on both the volleyball court and in the game of life.

Howard University Athletics Director Kery Davis congratulated Satchell on becoming an Olympian. In 2017, Davis created the Sydney Satchell Award for Perseverance, one of the highest honors for a student athlete at the University.

“Sydney’s persistence and positive attitude throughout the last decade and especially during her pursuit for a spot on the Paralympic team has been truly inspirational,” said Davis.

“Sydney was a phenomenal student athlete when she was a student here, but she was also a great supporter and motivator for other student athletes, so we wanted to honor her with an award that speaks to the importance of never giving up because that’s really who she is. We cannot be prouder to see that Sydney’s hard work and resilience is paying off and we know that she’ll continue to excel and be an inspiration for other Bison to follow.”

Satchell is embracing the opportunity to advocate for people living with disabilities. Spectators return to the Olympics after worldwide COVID lockdown measures prevented large gatherings from attending the Tokyo Games. Satchell is excited to have family cheering her on including her mother Candace Chester Mafe (B.A. ’95) and aunt Chari Anderson (B.A. ’01, M.A. ’04).

“I’m really excited about the attention we’re getting and bringing light to who we are as paralympic athletes. When we just use ‘Olympians’ and not ‘Paralympians,’ it robs us of the pride of being a paralympic athlete,” Satchell said. “When I say I am a Paralympian, I shout it. The ‘para’ part is essential because it says that whoever you are, or whatever decision a person has to make, there’s space for you. Parents don’t have to put their children in a corner and people don’t have to end their lives because of this.”

“There is a place for athletic expression and a place to support professional athletic expression,” Satchell said. “I really do believe this exposure and our competitive skills will help people see how to live more well-rounded, complete lives, regardless of the conditions they may find themselves in.”