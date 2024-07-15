Woodside Ventures Announces Acquisition of Goal Five, a Leading Women’s Athletic Apparel Brand

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodside Ventures proudly announces the acquisition of a majority interest of the assets in Goal Five, a leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) women’s athletic apparel brand rooted in soccer, designed by women for all women. The purchase was done through Woodside’s entity, Athena Sport Holdings, LLC.

Goal Five, named after the United Nations Sustainability Goal #5 to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls,” is a mission-based brand dedicated to #equalplay and supporting women and girls’ sports everywhere. The brand offers a remarkable lineup of quality apparel and gear made for all women.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Goal Five and support their mission of empowering women and girls through sports,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Woodside Ventures. “Their commitment to gender equality aligns perfectly with our values at Woodside Ventures, and we look forward to contributing to their growth and success as we operate the company.”

As we embark on this exciting journey, Woodside introduced a female-majority Board leading the company, including Kristi Norris, Suzanne Berg Currier, and Lindsey Jones, alongside Keely Wachs and Jeff Hennion (Executive Chairman).

As part of the announcement, Woodside Ventures announced that that Moussa Coulibaly will join Goal Five effective immediately as CEO, as the company relocates its headquarters to Pittsburgh. Recently retired after over 20 years in various leadership roles at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Moussa brings extensive skills and leadership to the growing Goal Five team.

Goal Five has historically addressed a pain point for all female athletes, shorts. Traditionally a difficult style for brands to get right, Goal Five has anchored its business around designing the perfect short. According to its customer’s consistent and passionate 5-star reviews, Goal Five is getting it right. Their best-selling Excel Training Short has met the needs of all athletes, and the company is leaning into the demand. It’s Fast & Free Training Short and Indie Training Short have also been met with acclaim and the company promises to come out with new styles and colors every season.

Walking its talk as a mission-driven company, Goal Five has donated from day one to mission partners since the start of the business.

Gone are the days of the female athlete being an afterthought in the sports apparel industry. Goal Five has arrived and is pushing forward for equal gear, equal opportunity, equal representation, and #EqualPlay.

“This journey would not have been possible without the co-founders Ann Kletz, Keely Wachs, and Carrie Kessler, whose collective vision, dedication, and hard work have created an amazing enterprise. We are humbled to have the opportunity, alongside a number of key co-investors and the existing Goal Five shareholders, to take it to the next level,” Hennion added.

“From day one, Goal Five has been focused on celebrating female athletes’ greatness, crafting apparel specifically for her needs and addressing gender inequality in sports,” said Keely Wachs, Co-Founder of Goal Five. “This acquisition will take Goal Five to the next level, expanding our brand and mission, and bringing sports apparel made for her by her to the millions of female athletes that inspire us all.”