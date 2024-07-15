KISS 97.3 Presents The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, NM

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show is coming to Albuquerque, NM on August 10th at Balloon Fiesta Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin Explosion Music Festival has joined forces with Parnall Law Firm, the largest personal injury law firm in New Mexico, and the Festival is proud to announce that Parnall Law Firm will be The Latin Explosion Music Festival's Exclusive Radio Sponsor!

Bert Parnall is an Albuquerque native, graduating from Albuquerque High and UNM School of Law. With over 15 Spanish and English speaking attorneys they have recovered over $300 million for injured New Mexicans.

Parnall Law specializes in auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability claims, as well as victims of crimes. “Fighting For Justice for the Wrongfully Hurt” is the company’s motto. “If you’re hurt? Call Bert” .

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Date: August 10. 2024

Time: 12:00pm - 9:00pm

TICKETS: ONLY $25 - Kids are FREE!

Location: Balloon Fiesta Park

5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Come celebrate and join in on the festivities and have fun in the marvels and sounds of the Latin values. The festival is a family cultural experience with live shows, a lowrider car exhibition, live DJ’s, assorted foodstuffs, beverages, vendors, cultural performers, live arts and crafts and amusement for the children.

Tickets are on sale now offering a limited supply of Early Bird Tickets for only $25 while kids enjoy free admission. The festival main stage lineup boasts a mix of performances including The Dazz Band, Sly Slick & Wicked, NB Ridaz, Angel of the Cover Girls, Jerry Dean, Mariachi Viva Mexico, amongst others.

Enjoy all of your favorite foods and retail exhibitors with plenty of vendors to explore. With more than 100 classic and custom lowriders and bikes it makes an impeccable background for selfies and opportunities for photos for the entire family.

In the beer garden, one can relish an extensive diversity of Margaritas, Micheladas, and Beer & Wine. In the fun zone, there are bounce houses, face painting as well as events for the whole family.