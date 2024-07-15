UNEP at the High-Level Political Forum

When: 8 - 17 July 2024

Where: New York, United States of America

Registration & participation information

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) will be held from Monday, 8 July, to Wednesday, 17 July 2024, under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This includes the three-day ministerial segment of the forum from Monday, 15 July, to Wednesday, 17 July 2024as part of the High-level Segment of the Council. The last day of the High-level Segment of ECOSOC will be on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

The theme will be "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The HLPF programme will include the thematic reviews of Sustainable Development Goals 1 on no poverty, 2 on zero hunger, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships for the Goals.

The 2024 HLPF will support the implementation of the Political Declaration and other outcomes of the 2023 SDG Summit for advancing the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

Other events, including Side Events, VNR Labs, Special Events, and Exhibitions will be organized on the margins of the 2024 HLPF.