Modelling wild boar abundance at high resolution

By using the latest available data, we provide estimates of wild boar (Sus scrofa) distribution and abundance pre‐African Swine Fever (ASF) based on occurrence data in Europe. Secondly, as a basis for the calibration model output into densities, we used the predictions of relative abundance, and hunting yield‐based model (hunted individuals per km2), at 2x2 km for wild boar (by ENETWILD Consortium) and local wild boar densities (individuals per km2) considered reliable and obtained in the framework of the European Observatory of Wildlife (EOW), as well as some from recent literature (2015 onwards). Hunting yield predictions were considered at different spatial scales namely 5, 10 and 15 km radii buffer around localities with density estimations. The calibration of hunting yield‐based model into densities are a better fit for 15 km radius buffer and a significant relationship between model predictions of hunting yield and reliable density values at European level. This calibration of wild boar hunting yield‐based model into densities will offer the possibility to predict density values of wild boar. This will be useful to incorporate into risk factor analyses for African Swine Fever at the selected spatial range. This is the first time that absolute density estimates have been made using these two approaches for Europe, which demonstrates the added value of the observatory approach (a number of study areas where reliable density values are obtained, such as from the EOW) to generate novel information of high value for epidemiological assessment. During an ASF outbreak hunting effort will change dramatically and will take a few years to return to similar pre‐ASF levels, so post‐ASF estimates of density would be limited to areas where ASF has been present for a while. However, there will be relatively limited effect on sighting data as these rely on a number of different actors, many of whom may be expected to return to normal activities relatively soon after ASF arrives. Thus, relative post‐ASF wild boar density may be more reliable in the short term. These relative post‐ASF densities were calculated but with the limited sighting data available at the chosen locations the uncertainty was high. We advocate for the developing this nework of wildlife monitoring across Europe, and in general, harmioized wildlife monitoring programs, ensuring standardisation and consistency in the data generated and collected, which is essential for assessing management and risks related not only to ASF but other wildlife diseases.