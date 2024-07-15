West Virginia Department of Health Empowers EMS Crews with New Statewide Protocols

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) has rolled out new statewide emergency medical services (EMS) protocols designed to empower first responders with faster decision-making capabilities.





Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, said the new protocols, which took effect on July 1, 2024, were developed by Dr. P.S. Martin, State Medical Director for the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), Jamie Weller, Chair of the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (EMSAC), and EMS leaders Torie Geis and Shirley Morrison.





“These leaders recognized a need and acted on it. I commend their willingness to work with us to improve the quality of care for West Virginians. This is a perfect example of where collaboration with those on the front lines ​helped us put a plan into action.”





DH OEMS Director Jody Ratliff explained that the new protocols address many of the modern-day challenges faced by first responders. “The new protocols eliminate a lot of the red tape faced by EMS crews in the past and empower them to think critically on their feet. They also address many of the communication barriers faced by first responders in rural communities with limited telecommunications access.”



The initiative builds upon Governor Jim Justice's 'Answer the Call' initiative, which has expanded EMS training and workforce capacity by 75 percent. Starting May 1, 2024, the introduction of "treat-in-place" protocols allows eligible patients to receive care at home, reducing emergency room congestion and ensuring ambulance availability for critical cases.

"These advancements mark a significant stride towards optimizing emergency response in our state," Secretary Young added. "By fostering collaboration with frontline experts, we are enhancing our ability to deliver timely and efficient care when it matters most."



