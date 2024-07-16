Open Farm Introduces Latest RawMix and Freeze-Dried Raw Recipes
Open Farm, the ethically sourced and sustainably crafted pet food company on a mission to DO SOME GOOD! just launched a dozen new recipes in their beloved RawMix and Freeze-Dried Raw families.
As the demand for high-quality, natural, and traceable ingredients in pet foods continues to soar, these 5-star rated pet Kibble+ categories from Open Farm - who just garnered a B Corp Certification - consistently deliver on every front, and these latest nutrient-dense recipes are no exception, providing optimal taste and nutrition for dogs and cats of all sizes and life stages.
"We're excited to get these expertly developed recipes into bowls everywhere, each packed with dependable, clean ingredients that pet parents can feel amazing about," said Jacqueline Prehogan, Co-founder of Open Farm.
Just like they do for their own food, more than half of pet parents are now actively checking ingredient lists for nutritional value, health benefits, and ecological impact (SOURCE: GlobalPets). Open Farm knows how much that matters to their community, and they’re thrilled to announce a roundup of all the latest recipes joining their growing portfolio of premium, responsibly-sourced pet foods:
🐕Delicious and Nutritious Dog Recipes🐕
RawMix Tide & Terrain and Large Breed Recipes
Open Farm is excited to announce our latest RawMix Tide & Terrain and Large Breed recipes for dogs, available in both grain and legume-free, as well as ancient grains options. These four new recipes feature a blend of wild Alaskan pollock, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught salmon, ensuring a delicious and nutrient-rich meal that pets will love.
The Large Breed recipes include humanely raised chicken and turkey, along with wild-caught salmon. Each recipe starts with a rich blend of meats forming the base kibble, which is then coated with our own Freeze-Dried Raw and Bone Broth and mixed with Freeze-Dried Raw chunks for extra taste and raw nutrition.
Open Farm RawMix Tide & Terrain Recipe
13.5oz - $38.99 USD / $50.99 CAD
Open Farm RawMix Tide & Terrain with Ancient Grains Recipe
3.5 lbs - $29.99 USD /$36.99 CAD
Open Farm RawMix Large Breed Recipe
20 lbs - $99.99 USD $119.99 CAD
Open Farm RawMix Large Breed with Ancient Grains Recipe
20 lbs - $89.99 USD/$114.99 CAD
🐱Perfect for Growing Kittens🐱
RawMix Kitten Recipe
This one's crafted just for the kiddos—kittens, that is! Featuring a protein-packed mix of humanely raised chicken and wild-caught salmon, enhanced with nutrients like DHA to support brain development, and taurine for heart health. This recipe starts with a rich blend of meats, then coated with Freeze-Dried Raw and Bone Broth, and mixed with Freeze-Dried Raw chunks, delivering optimal taste and nutrition tailored for growing kittens.
Open Farm RawMix Kitten Recipe
2.25 lb - $17.99 USD /$22.99 CAD
8 lbs - $47.99 USD / $62.99 CAD
🐶Tailored for Little Pups🐶
Puppy Salmon & Sweet Potato and Ancient Grains Recipes
Tailored for puppies, these two new kibble recipes avoid common allergens like chicken and instead spotlight Ocean Wise® recommended wild-caught salmon, rich in omega fatty acids and DHA for healthy growth. Available in both Grain-Free and Ancient Grains versions, these recipes are chicken-free and provide nutrient-dense, premium nutrition specifically for puppies. Key ingredients include natural superfoods like coconut oil and pumpkin, ensuring a balanced and wholesome diet.
Open Farm Puppy Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe
Case of 12 - $47.88 USD / $59.88 CAD
Open Farm Puppy Salmon & Ancient Grains Recipe
4 lbs - $21.99 USD / $27.99 CAD
11 lbs - $52.99 USD / $59.99 CAD
Freeze-Dried Raw Recipes for Dogs and Puppies
To meet the needs of pet parents who want to explore Freeze-Dried Raw recipes as a topper or complete meal, Open Farm is proud to introduce new Puppy and RawMix freeze-dried raw products. All recipes are Grain and Legume Free, featuring humanely raised poultry, meat, organs, and Ocean Wise® certified wild-caught salmon or pollock. Open Farm’s freeze-dried raw recipes also include organic, non-GMO fruit and vegetables. All recipes include 95% meat organ bone.
Puppy Chicken & Salmon Morsels
13.5oz - $35.99 USD / $46.99CAD
Puppy Chicken & Salmon Patties
10.5oz - $24.99 USD / $32.99 CAD
RawMix Open Prairie Recipe Morsels
13.5oz - $36.99 USD / $47.99 CAD
RawMix Front Range Recipe Morsels
13.5oz - $38.99 USD / $50.99 CAD
RawMix Tide & Terrain Recipe Morsels
13.5oz - $38.99 USD / $50.99 CAD
Open Farm is dedicated to creating recipes that are not only nutritious for pets but also environmentally and ethically responsible. The new puppy salmon recipes feature Ocean Wise® recommended wild-caught Pacific salmon, ensuring sustainable sourcing that protects marine habitats. The RawMix kitten and dog recipes use meat, organ, and bones sourced from third-party animal welfare-certified farms, supporting ethical farming practices.
All Open Farm recipes include 100% traceable ingredients.
Discover the new RawMix and Freeze-Dried Raw recipes today at local neighborhood pet stores as well as online at www.openfarmpet.com.
For more information about Open Farm, please visit www.openfarmpet.com
About Open Farm
As the leader in ethically and sustainably sourced pet food, Open Farm believes that high quality nutrition, environmental stewardship, and animal welfare go hand in hand. Based in Toronto, Open Farm is one of the fastest growing pet food companies in North America and proudly hold a B Corp Certification reflecting their decade-long commitment to Doing Some Good for animals and the planet. They offer a range of premium pet food products including dry and wet foods, bone broths, treats, freeze-dried raw, gently cooked meals, and nutritional supplements, all formulated with a focus on transparency from farm to bowl. Open Farm empowers pet parents with responsibly sourced recipes held to a higher standard.
