CARICOM Mourns Passing of Sir Neville Nicholls, Former CDB President

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is profoundly saddened at the passing of former President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Sir Neville Nicholls.

Sir Neville served the CDB with distinction in progressively critical roles from 1971 until his retirement in 2001. As President, he led the Bank for three terms with vision, wisdom and a deep understanding of the Region’s socio-economic landscape.

Sir Neville also contributed his wide experience and expertise to several public and private institutions in his homeland, Barbados, including the legal and academic fraternities.

CARICOM conveys deepest condolences to his family, community of friends and former colleagues.

