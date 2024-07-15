2024 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholars Awarded

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2024- Julia Isaac and Jae’Vian Dasent of Tabernacle Village, are the 2024 successful recipients of the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarships. The Scholarship, which is now in its eleventh year, provides two awardees who are graduating from the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, with $500 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, to purchase uniforms and school supplies, to assist with their transition to secondary school. A total of 32 students have benefitted from the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, since its inception.

The certificates and cheques were presented to both students by Principal of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Mr. Dale Phipps, at their graduation ceremony, held on Thursday 11 July 2024. Scholarship donor Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, who is currently based in the United States of America, was unable to present the scholarships in person, due to work obligations. Mrs. Boddie-Thompson currently serves as a diplomat at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to United Nations in New York.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson shared, “Although I am many miles away from my country, my commitment to assist with the empowerment of young people from my hometown of Tabernacle Village on St. Kitts, remains steadfast. It is a joy and honour to give back to my community in this way, and to assist young people with being better equipped, to achieve academic excellence. I wish Julia who aspires to be a paediatrician and Jae’Vian who aspires to be a contractor, the very best of success in their studies in secondary school.”

In 2023, in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, Mrs. Boddie-Thompson presented the entire graduating class of nine students with scholarships.