Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams launches Africa’s Got Game Incubation, 17 Jul

Minister for Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will officially launch the Africa’s Got Game Incubation and Digital Hub on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape. The hub is now fully equipped and set to provide services and programmes to township-based enterprises and cooperatives of Mitchells Plain.

Africa's Got Game Incubation and Digital Hub offers a hybrid approach to all qualifying enterprises, generating innovative solutions across various industries. It provides youth entrepreneurs with skills development training that prepares them for future business and work opportunities. It also offers technical development services to qualifying entrepreneurs and small businesses. 

This intervention seeks to enhance sustainability of enterprises and to mitigate the risk of failure in the early stages of start-ups. It prioritises the development of vibrant township economies and localizations in surrounding communities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: 17 July 2024
Time: 13h30 – 18h00
Venue: Unit 5, Woolworths Building Town Centre, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town

Enquiries: 
Cornelius Monama
Spokesperson: Ministry of Small Business Development
Cell: 082 578 4063
E-mail: cmonama@dsbd,gov.za / cmonama@gmail.com

Boy Ndala
Head of Media Relations: Seda
Cell: 0833404603
E-mail: bndala@seda.org.za

