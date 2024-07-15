Governor Phil Scott Appoints Joseph McLean as Superior Court Judge of Environmental Division

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Joseph McLean, as a superior court judge of the environmental division.

“Joe has demonstrated a strong understanding of Vermont’s environmental laws through his decades of legal experience,” said Governor Phil Scott. “His experience, and balanced approach to the law will serve Vermonters well.”

For more than 28 years, McLean worked in private practice, first as an associate then owner, providing legal services to Vermont municipalities. Throughout his career, his work has focused on land use regulation, permitting, development review and enforcement, Act 250 and Section 248 proceedings.

“I am extremely honored to be appointed by Governor Scott as Vermont’s next Environmental Division Judge," said McLean. "I look forward to undertaking this important public service for the benefit of the people of Vermont and intend to build upon the culture of hard work, civility and respect for all litigants and their counsel that Judges Durkin and Walsh have established.”

McLean graduated magna cum laude from Bowdoin College, with a dual major in English and Government and Legal Studies. He graduated cum laude from Vermont Law School, where he was a member of the Vermont Law Review.

Click here for a courtesy photo of McLean.

