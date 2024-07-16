Angela Ficken, LICSW of Progress Wellness, LLC, Honored with the 2024 Influential Businesswoman Award
Most Dedicated Mental Health Counseling Business Owner 2024 in Northeast USAUNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Wellness, LLC is thrilled to announce that Angela Ficken, LICSW, Founder and Owner, has been awarded the prestigious title of Most Dedicated Mental Health Counseling Business Owner 2024 (Northeast USA) by Acquisition International as part of its Influential Businesswoman Awards.
Excellence in Mental Health and Wellness
This accolade is part of Acquisition International's Influential Businesswoman Awards, which honor outstanding achievements and dedication among female entrepreneurs. The award highlights Angela's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional mental health care and her innovative approach to wellness. Under Angela's leadership, Progress Wellness, LLC has led the mental health industry.
Recognition by Acquisition International
Acquisition International's rigorous selection process involved thorough research and evaluation by a panel of experts who reviewed numerous nominations. The recognition of Progress Wellness, LLC underscores the company's merit and dedication to its clients. This award shows the tireless efforts of Angela and her team to improve client mental health and well-being through evidence-based practices.
Angela Ficken's Commitment to Excellence
Angela expressed her excitement and gratitude, saying, "We are honored to receive the Most Dedicated Mental Health Counseling Business Owner 2024 award. This recognition reflects our team's relentless dedication and innovative strategies in promoting mental wellness. We are deeply committed to enhancing our client's quality of life and are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and this recognition."
About Progress Wellness, LLC
Based in Boston, MA, Progress Wellness, LLC is a leading mental health and wellness company known for its holistic approach and personalized care solutions. Founded by Angela Ficken, LICSW, the organization provides individual therapy sessions, mental health coaching, and online workshops.
About
Angela Ficken, LICSW, is the dedicated and compassionate force behind Progress Wellness, LLC. Over the past two decades, Angela has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the mental health and wellness industries. Her journey began at McLean Hospital, one of the nation's top psychiatric hospitals affiliated with Harvard University, where she honed her skills and developed a deep understanding of anxiety and depression.
Angela's extensive experience includes training in exposure therapy and certifications in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Her expertise led her to Harvard University, where she served as a primary therapist for undergraduate and graduate students, teaching them valuable coping skills to manage their emotions.
In 2013, Angela transitioned to a full-time private practice, focusing on young adults and entrepreneurs facing anxiety and stress-related challenges. Her innovative approach combines evidence-based therapies with deeply understanding her clients' needs. This dedication has earned her a reputation as a trusted expert in the field.
Additionally, Angela is a prolific writer, contributing to publications like Huffington Post, Marriage.com, YourTango.com, ThriveGlobal.com, and more. She has been quoted in top media outlets such as Oprah Magazine, Fast Company, Inc., Forbes.com, and many more.
Looking Forward
Progress Wellness, LLC's inclusion on the Influential Businesswoman Awards 2024 Acquisition International website will further elevate the company's profile. This feature will showcase the organization's achievements to a broad audience, solidifying its position as a top-tier mental health and wellness provider.
