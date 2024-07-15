Connecting America’s Pastime with America’s Most Important Industry

It is the bottom of the 8th inning, basses are loaded, and your favorite player steps up to the plate. The sun is setting over the stadium as the refreshing evening breeze carries the delicious smell of buttered popcorn. You can feel the tension rising in the stadium as the shouts become louder and louder. In an instant, the pitcher hurls the ball forward, and you hear the baseball ricochet off the bat with a loud TWACK! With the intense atmosphere of excitement and anticipation, many do not realize how agriculture is all around them. From the baseballs being pitched to the food surrounding the stadium to the very soil the players play on- agriculture plays a key role in the beloved sport.

The Baseball

The modern baseball is itself a testament to the connection between sport and agriculture. The design and materials used for the baseball has not changed much since the early 1900s. Baseballs have a core made from cork wrapped tightly in yarn made from wool and cotton. Finally, the ball is wrapped in a piece of fine Holstein cowhide and hand-stitched together with red cotton thread. One Holstein cowhide can produce roughly 100 baseballs!

Click on the links to learn more about cotton, wool, and livestock byproducts!

Hot dogs

Among all of the food sold in ballparks across the United States, the hot dog has become a staple in the world of Major League Baseball. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the tradition of enjoying a hot dog at a baseball game dates back to 1893. This tradition would not be possible without farmers. The hot dog itself is made up of mostly beef and pork, but do not forget about the wheat in the bun, tomatoes in the ketchup, and, of course, onions!

Click on the links to learn more about beef and pork!

The Field

The field itself has a strong tie to agriculture and agriscience. The turf used and how it is cared for are extremely important to the players’ performances. The majority of MLB Stadiums use Kentucky Bluegrass on their fields. Kentucky Bluegrass is known for its durability and soft texture, making it perfect for baseball fields. These parks source their turf from the finest sod farmers in the country. For example, Tuckahoe Turf Farms in New Jersey has sourced turf for Fenway, PNC, Nationals, Citizens Bank, and many other parks.

Click on the link to learn more about turf farming!

In 2023, over 70 million people attended a Major League Baseball game, according to the MLB. During the peak of the 2024 baseball season, it is important to note that the sport would not be possible without the work of farmers worldwide. Next time you are in the stands cheering on your favorite team, make sure to thank a farmer!