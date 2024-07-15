Transcript: Governor's Update on Increased Security

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the increase security measures in response to the shooting at a Trump rally.

Before I speak about the session I just had on cell phones in schools, I want to address a matter of national importance. This past Saturday was a dark day in American history as Former President Donald Trump was shot at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The FBI has declared that this is a likely assassination attempt.

Let me be clear: violence in our politics is abhorrent and we thoroughly, thoroughly condemn it. It was a disgusting, cowardly act and it does not represent the values of our country. And I'm heartened to hear that Former President Trump is doing fine. And I do want to acknowledge the swift actions of law enforcement in the aftermath and other agencies involved. Our prayers continue to be with him and with those families so tragically killed or injured.

This is a deplorable act, as is any act of political violence. Our democracy was built on a foundation of vigorous debate and the peaceful transfer of power. We should aspire to be a people of words, not bullets. Such violent acts actually make us weaker, pulling apart our communities and undermining our unity in the face of the world.

And I know that New Yorkers across our state, across this country are feeling anxiety and apprehension about the future and indeed, their own safety. It's absolutely critical that everyone, regardless of your ideology or affiliation can peacefully express your political views without fear of violence.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, I directed the following actions. The New York State Intelligence Center is monitoring social media and other communication channels for threats of violence or retaliation. The New York State Police Counterintelligence Unit is conducting outreach to local law enforcement to check for suspicious activity. State police personnel on the Joint Terrorism Task Force are coordinating with federal law enforcement and partner agencies. We're also monitoring high profile locations such as government buildings that could be potential targets and are increasing patrols in those areas. And the New York State Police continues to be on high alert to monitor suspicious activity. We're coordinating with Mayor Adams and the NYPD to ensure the city has all the resources it needs.

We may be Democrats and Republicans in the voting booth, but above all, we are Americans, and we must never, ever forget that.