Save the Date for Maine Open Farm Day, Sunday, July 28 - Top Twelve Tips

July 15, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta-Experience farm life and learn about the origins of your food on Maine Open Farm Day, held this year on Sunday, July 28. This annual event is a fantastic opportunity for families, educators, and anyone curious about agriculture to connect with farmers and explore Maine's vitally important agricultural community.

Why Attend Maine Open Farm Day?

Maine Open Farm Day offers a unique chance to:

Experience Farm Life : Discover the daily operations of a working farm, meet the animals, and learn about crop production.

: Discover the daily operations of a working farm, meet the animals, and learn about crop production. Educational Opportunities : Gain insights into sustainable farming practices, the importance of local agriculture, and the food journey from farm to table.

: Gain insights into sustainable farming practices, the importance of local agriculture, and the food journey from farm to table. Good Fun: Enjoy a day in rural communities across each of Maine's 16 counties, with activities for all ages, from farm tours and demonstrations to hands-on experiences and local food tastings.

Event Details

Date :Sunday, July 28, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Various participating farms across Maine

Admission: Free

Lean more: RealMaine.com

Top Twelve Tips for a Respectful and Rewarding Farm Visit

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, please keep the following guidelines in mind:

Don't Ignore Farm Rules: Follow all guidelines provided by farm staff to ensure safety and avoid disruptions. Don't Wander Off: Stay within designated areas, follow marked paths to prevent accidents, and ensure you don't get lost. Don't Feed the Animals Without Permission: Always ask the farmer to ensure it's safe and appropriate before feeding any animals. Don't Startle the Animals: Approach animals calmly and quietly to avoid causing them stress or defensive behavior. Don't Bring Pets: Leave your pets at home to prevent the introduction of diseases to farm animals and avoid stress or aggressive encounters. Don't Touch Equipment: Farm machinery can be dangerous; only handle equipment with explicit permission and supervision. Don't Leave Gates Open: Always close gates behind you to prevent animals from escaping and creating additional work for farmers. Don't Litter: Dispose of trash properly to protect animals and the environment. Don't Wear Inappropriate Clothing: To ensure a safe and comfortable visit, dress in sturdy, comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes. Don't Ignore Safety Signs: Follow all posted signs and warnings to keep yourself and others safe. Do check the local listings before you head out: Life on the farm can be unpredictable, and schedule adjustments may happen for any reason. Plus, you may find spots open on both days! Do plan to shop: There are plenty of options from home goods to farm-fresh food. Enjoy the best quality of perishables; use an insulated tote or cooler and keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot!

Join Maine Open Farm Day for a fun, learning, and community-minded day! For more information and a list of participating farms, please visit RealMaine.com.

