David V Golden Releases Remastered Version Of "I Gotta Be Me" For 2024
"I believe that music is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures.”MUAR, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVG Studio Records is thrilled to announce the release of the remastered version of "I Gotta Be Me" by the acclaimed singer, music producer, and songwriter David V Golden. Born on September 18, 1993, in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, David V Golden has established himself as a global music sensation with his unique blend of classical, indie pop, and electronic dance music. His latest release, "I Gotta Be Me (Remastered 2024)," is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its fresh and refined sound.
— David V Golden.
David V Golden's musical journey is as diverse as his heritage. With a father from Saint Moritz, Switzerland, and a mother from Bukit Batok, Singapore, David's music reflects a rich cultural tapestry that resonates with fans across the globe. His previous works, including "Falling" (2021), "Only Love Can Hurt like This" (2022), and "For You" (2023), have garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following. The remastered version of "I Gotta Be Me" promises to build on this success, offering listeners a renewed and invigorating experience.
David's versatility as an artist is evident in his ability to seamlessly blend genres. His music spans classical, indie pop, electronic dance music, and more, often infused with cinematic elements that create a truly immersive listening experience. Describing his style as a mix of Classical Crossover, Chill Ballads, EDM, Indie Pop, and Instrumentals, David continues to push the boundaries of modern music.
In addition to his vocal talents, David V Golden is a skilled pianist and takes a hands-on approach to his music production. He is deeply involved in every aspect of his work, from production and mixing to mastering and creating cover versions of various songs. This dedication to his craft ensures that every track he releases is a testament to his passion and artistry.
"I believe that music is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. With the remastered version of 'I Gotta Be Me,' I wanted to bring a fresh perspective to a song that holds a special place in my heart. I hope my fans feel the same connection and excitement that I do," said David V Golden.
DVG Studio Records is a premier music production company dedicated to nurturing and promoting exceptional talent in the music industry. Founded with a mission to deliver high-quality music that resonates with audiences globally, DVG Studio Records prides itself on its commitment to artistic excellence and innovation. With a diverse roster of artists and a passion for creativity, DVG Studio Records continues to make a significant impact on the music scene.
The remastered version of "I Gotta Be Me" by David V Golden is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans and new listeners alike are invited to experience the fresh, dynamic sound of this beloved track. For more information and updates, follow David V Golden on his social media channels
David V Golden
DVG Studio Records
+60 18-974 0233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok