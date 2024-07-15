INDUSTRY EXPERT TRESSA ROBBINS JOINS TRUESCOPE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CLIENT SUCCESS
Robbins will be instrumental in managing the company’s newly expanded press clipping services and media monitoring for global and domestic clients
The media monitoring service clients love to use.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truescope, a leading global media monitoring and PR measurement company, welcomed Tressa Robbins to its team in July 2024 as Vice President of Client Success. Robbins, who has over 20 years of experience in the media monitoring and PR industries, will serve Truescope’s North American and global clients.
In her role at Truescope, Robbins will be instrumental in managing the company’s newly expanded press clipping services and comprehensive news monitoring services for global and domestic clients. With her extensive background as Vice President of Customer Onboarding & Implementation at Burrelles, once the largest press clipping service in the United States, Robbins brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position helping new and existing Truescope clients.
“I have gotten to know several Truescope leaders over the years. It’s been incredible to see the growth and exciting innovations happening within the company. I am excited to join my colleagues in this new role where I will be directly involved in current and future expansion efforts,” said Robbins.
Her deep passion for the media intelligence industry is rooted in the people she helps and seeing them succeed.
“Tressa is a well-known industry expert who regularly donates her time and talent to drive our profession forward. She is a past president of the Public Relations Society of America’s St. Louis Chapter and volunteers as a professional advisor for college students,” said Todd Murphy, President of Truescope. “Additionally, she is often sought out by industry publications and speaks at conferences on best practices and emerging trends. Her vast expertise and experience will greatly benefit our new and existing clients and team. We are thrilled she is joining us.”
"Nothing makes me happier than saving someone time and helping them creatively solve problems. From my humble beginnings as a PR account coordinator at a leading St. Louis firm to my 20+ years in the media monitoring industry, the duality of my experience helps me to understand clients at an extremely high level. I also keep my finger on the pulse of PR practice to identify emerging trends. This not only helps me to relate to clients better, but it also serves to spark ongoing innovation in media intelligence services,” Robbins explained.
Robbins, who is based in Missouri, looks forward to delivering tailored, state-of-the-art solutions to Truescope clients and helping foster additional innovation within the growing company.
About Truescope
Truescope was founded in Australia in 2019 to better inform communications. Truescope and its technology suite deliver real-time, actionable media intelligence and information to clients across Asia, New Zealand, and North America. Visit truescope.com for more details.
