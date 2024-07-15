BetterWorld Technology Partners with PCs for People to Promote Sustainable E-Waste Recycling and Empower Individuals
CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, a leading nationwide Managed Services Provider, is proud to announce its partnership with PCs for People, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable computers and internet access to low-income individuals and families. This strategic partnership underscores BetterWorld Technology’s commitment to sustainability and community empowerment through responsible e-waste recycling and technology access.
Sustainable E-Waste Recycling
In a bid to tackle the growing challenge of electronic waste, BetterWorld Technology has selected PCs for People as its exclusive equipment lifecycle disposal and recycling partner. Through this collaboration, BetterWorld Technology will ensure that its e-waste is recycled in an environmentally responsible manner, significantly reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to a greener planet. PCs for People’s expertise in e-waste recycling ensures that all devices are either refurbished for reuse or recycled in compliance with the highest environmental standards.
Empowering Communities
This partnership goes beyond sustainability; it is about making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals. PCs for People will refurbish usable devices and distribute them to low-income individuals and families, helping bridge the digital divide. Access to technology is crucial for education, employment, and connectivity in today’s world. By providing refurbished computers and affordable internet access, PCs for People empowers individuals to improve their quality of life and seize new opportunities.
Quotes
“Partnering with PCs for People aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver sustainable technology solutions and support community empowerment,” said John Jordan, COO of BetterWorld Technology. “We are excited to work together to provide access to technology for those who need it most, while also promoting responsible e-waste recycling.”
“PCs for People is thrilled to partner with BetterWorld Technology in our efforts to bridge the digital divide,” said Casey Sorenson, CEO of PCs for People. “Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of low-income individuals by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a digital world.”
About BetterWorld Technology
BetterWorld Technology is a nationwide Managed Services Provider dedicated to delivering innovative IT solutions that drive business success and sustainability. With a focus on managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, BetterWorld Technology helps organizations of all sizes achieve their technology goals while promoting environmental responsibility.
About PCs for People
PCs for People is a non-profit organization committed to providing affordable technology to low-income individuals and families. By refurbishing donated computers and offering low-cost internet services, PCs for People helps bridge the digital divide and create opportunities for education, employment, and social inclusion.
Contact Information
BetterWorld Technology
Matthew Bauer
303-226-1442
mbauer@betterworldtech.com
https://www.betterworldtechnology.com
PCs for People
Dani Valentin
National Account Executive
216-856-6176
dvalentin@pcsforpeople.com
https://www.pcsforpeople.org
John Jordan
Betterworld Technology
+1 312-414--0206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn