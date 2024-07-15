Tyler Horning, Principal at TDC Life, ranked #1 on Forbes list of America’s Top Financial Security Professionals in OH
Forbes and SHOOK Research team up to rank the best professionals in the insurance industry.MAUMEE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Horning, Principal at TDC Life, is honored to be recognized as number 21 on America’s Top Financial Security Professionals list and, for the second year in a row, is ranked number one on state listing for Ohio. Forbes and SHOOK Research team up to rank the best professionals in the insurance industry. “I’m thrilled to be included on this list,” said Horning, “especially given the extensive analysis they do.”
According to SHOOK Research’s methodology, they measure thousands of Financial Security Professionals and rank them based on the question, “Would we recommend these professionals to a family member of a friend?” The answer is often based on finding individuals prepared to engage in meaningful conversations about wealth planning and protection, including life insurance. In addition, SHOOK Research gathers several qualitative and quantitative factors in their determination.
TDC Life works with professional advisors and their clients to identify tailored solutions for the most comprehensive and challenging life insurance needs, with access to every market and deep relationships. With their recent acquisition of Sterling Resources, they are in an even better position to expand their strategies around multi-generational family wealth. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the TDC team, always prioritizing the best interests of our clients,” said Horning. “We work closely with professional advisors to gather needed insight and bring parties together to ensure our recommendations fit seamlessly in their estate plan.”
About TDC Life:
With a legacy dating back to 1958, TDC Life is a leading independent broker of high-end life insurance. Our sophisticated wealth transfer solutions are tailored to the unique and complex needs of affluent families and their advisors. We’re redefining the life insurance experience by doing what’s right, what’s needed, and what’s best for our clients as their trusted partners for life.
