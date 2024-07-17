SmartPass Launches New Data Concierge Service Empowering K–12 Schools with Customized Insights for Student Success
Data Concierge provides deep analysis & robust reporting services to guide schools in the right direction & help educators focus on positive student outcomes.
Our goal is to support school principals and staff in making smart, data-informed decisions for their teachers and students.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartPass, the leading digital hall pass solution for K–12 schools, has launched a new Data Concierge service that empowers educators to make data-informed decisions to maximize instructional time, streamline school operations, and intervene early for student success.
— Dhruv Sringari, Co-founder and CTO at SmartPass
While SmartPass has always enabled educators to identify trends to foster student accountability, the Data Concierge service allows administrators to request customized data reports directly from SmartPass, eliminating the need to create them themselves. This new service provides educators with the detailed, personalized data they need to understand and support their students more effectively—without the hassle of manual data analysis.
Dhruv Sringari, Co-founder and CTO at SmartPass shares, “School administrators are busier than ever and don’t necessarily have the time to be creating complex reports themselves. Our goal is to support school principals and staff in making smart, data-informed decisions for their teachers and students. Data Concierge is an extension of that commitment, providing deeper analysis and more robust reporting services to guide schools in the right direction and help educators focus on positive student outcomes.”
Key Benefits of Data Concierge:
- Customized Reporting: Tailor data requests to meet your specific needs, from identifying students who miss the most class time to preparing for parent-teacher conferences.
- Support for Multiple Campuses: Data Concierge can aggregate data across multiple campuses, providing a holistic view for district-wide analysis.
- Expert Analysis: Our team of experienced analysts collaborates with you to ensure the data is relevant and useful, guiding your school in the right direction.
- Time-Saving: Lift the burden of data analysis from educators. Request a report, and our specialists will create it for you, making data analysis easy and efficient.
Data Concierge enables educators to:
- Identify At-Risk Students: Determine who keeps missing class and where educators can intervene early to provide support and resources.
- Monitor Resource Usage: Understand which bathrooms or other facilities are used most frequently to help with maintenance and supervision planning.
- Ensure Compliance: Maintain consistency in school policies and identify discrepancies by keeping track of pass usage and overrides.
Example questions that SmartPass can answer for you:
- Which students missed the most class time last month?
- Which bathrooms are being used the most?
- Which classrooms are letting out the most students?
- Can you compare instructional minutes missed between schools in my district?
SmartPass does not track student locations or use GPS. It is compliant with FERPA, COPPA, CSPC, SDPC, NY 2-D, and SOPPA.
Sringari emphasized SmartPass’s commitment to data privacy, “Everything we do at SmartPass is to protect students. We take data privacy seriously and adhere to strict standards to protect your school's and students' information. We’re helping schools gain insights into their own data to help maximize instructional time, curb issues, and make the school day run smoother. “
About SmartPass
Supporting over 2,000 K–12 schools nationwide, SmartPass is a digital hall pass + student accountability solution that replaces traditional hall passes to foster better student outcomes. SmartPass empowers educators and students, minimizes classroom disruptions, maximizes instructional time, and makes student management easier and less stressful.
Learn more at www.smartpass.app.
Lee Moskowitz
SmartPass
