Ricovr Healthcare is One of the Top Ten Promising Companies in the U.S. to Present at the GEC+ Event in Puerto Rico
Ricovr Healthcare will showcase its innovative Xaliva THC device solution for point-of-care cannabis testing the GEC+ event in Puerto Rico this week
This opportunity allows us to showcase our innovative solutions globally and connect with top-tier investors and mentors who can help take us to the next level.”PUERTO RICO, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricovr Healthcare announces its selection to present at the prestigious Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC+) event in Puerto Rico this week as part of the globally renowned Entrepreneurship World Cup. This event celebrates one of the largest and most diverse pitch competitions worldwide.
— Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Ricovr Healthcare
At GEC+ Puerto Rico, Ricovr Healthcare will be among ten promising startups across the United States, each presenting their groundbreaking ideas and business models. It presents a golden opportunity for the Ricovr Healthcare team to showcase its innovative Xaliva THC device solution for point-of-care cannabis testing.
Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Ricovr Healthcare, will present this week. "We are thrilled to be selected to present at GEC+ Puerto Rico," said Dr. Bhatia.
The Entrepreneurship World Cup attracts tens of thousands of entrepreneurs annually from over 200 countries, competing for prizes, millions of investments, support, and global awareness. The competition includes national pitch events and rigorous boot camps, culminating in a global finals event later this week to attract attention and secure investment to commercialize novel solutions like Xaliva THC in all markets.
The Entrepreneurship World Cup is more than just a competition. It is a platform that provides startups with invaluable connections, resources, and mentorship opportunities. Co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Monsha'at, with the backing of over 100 partners globally, these initiatives help entrepreneurs gain awareness to propel their ventures forward. Since its inception in 2019, the Entrepreneurship World Cup has drawn 400,000 registrations from 200 countries, offering participants over $3M in cash prizes and $256M in perks, support, and services.
About Ricovr Healthcare
Ricovr Healthcare is a leading innovator in the lab and point-of-care diagnostics industry, committed to enhancing public health and safety through advanced technology. The company's flagship product, XALIVA® THC, represents the next generation of marijuana testing, providing accurate and rapid results to quantify THC in saliva. Our reliable testing platform leverages the first genuinely portable nanoparticle detection technology, allowing for fast, non-invasive, and point-of-care testing. With the collaboration of industry experts, the company’s rapid drug testing platform is versatile to expand into new point-of-care diagnostics, such as infectious disease, maternal health, and cancer detection applications.
About the Entrepreneurship World Cup
The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a transformative platform for entrepreneurs around the globe. It's not just a competition stage but a comprehensive support system for startups. By connecting founders with essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, the EWC empowers entrepreneurs to elevate their ventures to new heights.
