Houstonians Pay 11% Less Than the National Average for Internet, Yet 25% of Users Are Dissatisfied

Salt Lake City, Utah, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet service is so integrated into daily life that 87% of Houston residents believe the internet is a utility like gas, water, and electricity. Because households are so reliant on their internet, it’s important that users have reliable and budget-friendly options available.

The Houston Internet Trends Report, created by the team at HighSpeedInternet.com, dives into internet cost, speed, reliability, and overall customer satisfaction with internet service providers (ISPs) in the Houston metropolitan area.

Cost

The average cost of internet service in Houston is $72 per month or $864 a year. Over the course of a lifetime, Houstonians will spend over $50,000 to stay connected. Based on the average salary in Houston, residents can expect about 1.5% of their income to go towards internet bills.

So how does this compare to the national average?

Internet prices in Houston are 11% lower than the national average.

Internet prices in Houston are 1.7% lower than the Texas average.

Houston residents pay an average of 49 cents per Mbps.

Houston’s monthly internet prices range from $25 to over $125, but the average Houstonian pays $72 per month.

Despite paying below-average prices for internet access, 25% of Houston residents feel dissatisfied with the “mediocre” service they receive.

Speed

Based on speed test data, Houston residents tend to experience faster internet speeds than most. Houston’s download speeds are 11% better than the national average, and its upload speeds are 18% better than the national average.

The average download speed in Houston is 144.09Mbps.

The average upload speed in Houston is 70.26Mbps.

“Reliability should always take priority over speed when choosing an internet service provider,” said Kevin Parrish, Editor at HighSpeedInternet.com. “Even the fastest plan on the planet can be a waste of time and money if the connection continuously goes out.”

Reliability

Knowing reliability is a more important factor than speed, we asked Houston residents their experience and satisfaction with their current ISP. Two-thirds of people say their internet service is very reliable, yet one-third of users say they experience internet issues monthly.

“Experiencing monthly [connectivity] issues doesn’t count as reliable internet,” Parrish said. Sixty-six percent of Houston internet users would be willing to pay more for better service.

If you’re unhappy with your internet service providers pricing, speed or reliability, know you have other options available to you. There are 27 unique ISPs available across the Houston metro area alone. And all residents in Houston, regardless of their zip code, have access to at least three providers. We regularly recommend comparison shopping for better speeds and prices.

