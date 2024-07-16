Pflegehilfe Schweiz AG leverages domo.health technology to deliver advanced home-based care

By combining our digital health platform with Pflegehilfe’s dedication to excellence, we are ready to accelerate the delivery of high-quality home-based care to more patients across the country.” — Guillaume DuPasquier, Co-Founder and CEO of domo.health

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- domo.health, a leader in AI-powered digital health solutions, announces that Pflegehilfe Schweiz, a premier healthcare organization in the Swiss German region, has chosen its cutting-edge digital health technology platform to deliver advanced home-based care, addressing some of the increasing challenges in the management of patients.

This commercial agreement leverages domo.health’s SaaS platform to enhance the quality of patient care while optimizing resource management. By integrating advanced digital health technologies, Pflegehilfe is poised to lead the way in delivering superior healthcare services.

Pflegehilfe Schweiz is adopting the domo.health PRO platform, enabling its healthcare professionals to manage all aspects of patient care from a single interface. This integration significantly enhances both medical outcomes and administrative efficiency.

Introducing domo.health RPM solutions, Pflegehilfe is now also offering continuous and effective remote patient monitoring for Parkinson’s disease initially, setting a new standard in chronic disease management.

Following the lead of other visionary customers and supporters of domo.health, Pflegehilfe Schweiz is investing an undisclosed amount in the company. This investment underscores domo.health’s mission to build a global digital health community and its commitment to a collaborative, co-creation approach. By opening investment opportunities to partners, domo.health aims to foster innovation and integrate cutting-edge AI-driven features into its platform, driving the future of digital health.

Donar Barrelet, CEO of Pflegehilfe Schweiz, added: “Our investment in domo.health underscores our dedication to leveraging the latest technological advancements to provide exceptional patient care. By incorporating domo.health’s innovative platform and solutions, we are enhancing our ability to deliver top-tier services and optimize resource management.”

Guillaume DuPasquier, Co-Founder and CEO of domo.health, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Pflegehilfe Schweiz to our growing community of partners who share our commitment to improving patient care. By combining our cutting-edge digital health platform with Pflegehilfe’s dedication to excellence, we are ready to accelerate the delivery of high-quality home-based care to more patients across the country.”

About Pflegehilfe Schweiz: Pflegehilfe Schweiz is a leading healthcare organization in the Swiss German region, dedicated to providing exceptional homecare services. With a focus on adopting innovative technologies, Pflegehilfe Schweiz aims to improve patient outcomes and optimize healthcare resource management.

About domo.health: domo.health is a leader in AI-powered digital health solutions, delivering scalable and sustainable benefits to individuals and healthcare professionals, fostering collaboration and driving innovation. Through a unique patient-centric digital health approach, domo.health PRO platform enhances quality of life, optimizes healthcare resources, and accelerates new discoveries.