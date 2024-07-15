Isabel Radebe Decodes Mysteries of "The Raptured Saints and the Left Behind"
The Mysteries of JESUS Coming Back is Revealed and Explained in Christian ReligionPRETORIA EAST, SOUTH AFRICA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global evangelist Isabel Radebe has studied the Bible extensively and focuses on the Coming back of the world only Savior JESUS since today is the end of the End Times. In her new book, "The Raptured Saints and the Left Behind," she shares her findings on the written prophecies of the Bible and details the Rapture to prepare readers for the prophesized events up to CHRIST Second Coming.
In her book Radebe explains the First Coming of CHRIST, the Rapture of the Saints, the trials of those Left Behind, the available Grace that they can still obtain, and the final Second Coming of CHRIST. She intends to present crucial information that will prepare the saints before Rapture happens so that they will be ready and show a way for those Left Behind to nonetheless find salvation during the great tribulation period. This is detailed in the Bible's sections such as Matthew 24 - 25; Daniel 9:27; Zachariah 8-14; Ezekiel 38-39; Psalm 83; Revelation 6 - 19; Jude 14-15; 2 Peter 3:3-10; Daniel 2:44-45; Luke 21:36-37; 1 Thessalonians 4:14-18.
Radebe explains that while the Left Behind will face many challenges, hope is not lost as the HOLY SPIRIT continues completing the work of Redemption as HE is Omnipresent and Eternal GOD. For the Left Behind this process will be costlier than the Raptured Saints, according to Radebe they will attain salvation through adversity, finding hope through persecution. But she also says that the HOLY SPIRIT will give them strength to withstand the pain that they will experience on the road to martyrdom or dying because of religious faith during great tribulation period in the absence of those who received salvation during the period of the outpouring of grace.
"The Raptured Saints and the Left Behind" is ultimately an inspiring work that shows readers that no matter what occurs, no matter the hardships that will arise, they are not alone and there is always hope. She draws from Scripture to provide the basis of her analysis so that her readers will be guided in their preparations.
About the Author
Isabel Radebe is a South African civil engineer and evangelist who has written three books: "The Work of the HOLY SPIRIT Today the End Times," "JESUS is Coming" and "The Raptured Saints and the Left Behind."
