Preliminary Agenda Released for 2024 UAS Summit & Expo with Second Program Track
Produced by UAS Magazine and Organized by BBI InternationalGRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the UAS Summit & Expo, scheduled for October 8-9 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The UAS Summit & Expo is designed for companies and organizations advancing UAS commercialization and utilization.
Now in its 18th year, the UAS Summit has doubled the amount of content from previous years by adding an additional room for presentations. Concurrent sessions will run all day on both Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9. Tuesday’s presentations will focus on topics such as military drone usage, government drone usage, and large UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) applications. The second day will cover themes including research developments, commercial drone operations, big data, and small UAV applications.
"We are thrilled to announce the addition of a second room for this year’s Summit,” said Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator for the UAS Summit & Expo. “As we reviewed the submitted abstracts, it became evident that the wealth of relevant content warranted more space. By adding another room, twice as many sessions will take place, ensuring this will be the most comprehensive and informative UAS Summit & Expo to date.”
Among the many industry leaders presenting at the Summit, a few distinguished speakers include:
- U.S. Senator John Hoeven
- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer
- Stan Zipper, Director, RQ-4 program, Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota
- Marcy Wolf, B4UFLY and LAANC Program Manager, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Max Rosen, Director, Government Affairs, Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)
“This year’s UAS Summit will showcase the exceptional advancements and opportunities available in North Dakota, and influence the work here has on the national UAS stage,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at UAS Magazine. “The region’s dynamic UAS ecosystem, supported by strong state investment and policy, provides an ideal setting for industry leaders and policymakers to connect and drive further commercialization of UAS technologies. Notably, Grand Forks County's new strategic partnership with GrandSKY, through Project ULTRA, aims to transform DoD logistics and traffic management with advanced UAS technology. This initiative, supported by Senator John Hoeven and aligned with the strategic goals of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, underscores North Dakota's leadership and commitment to cutting-edge UAS development. The companies participating in this year’s Summit are at the forefront of innovation and success in the UAS industry.”
The conference begins Tuesday, October 8th at 8:00 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
About BBI International
BBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.
Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, and UAS Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.
At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.
