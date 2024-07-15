Blueshift.com Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Revolutionize Intelligent Customer Engagement with Smart Data

New recognition complements AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency achieved earlier.

San Francisco, CA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueshift, the leading provider of highly personalized, customer-centric engagement solutions for the world’s leading brands, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. This certification reinforces Blueshift.com’s commitment to leveraging AWS’s cloud infrastructure to deliver innovative and secure customer marketing solutions.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is designed to help ISVs drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting them with AWS customers and leveraging the AWS Sales organization. By joining this program, Blueshift.com will deepen its collaboration with AWS, ensuring its customers benefit from cutting-edge cloud security, scalability, and performance enhancements.

“We are excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to enhance our cloud-native CDP platform,” said Mehul Shah, CTO of Blueshift.com. “This partnership allows us to provide our customers with even greater value through the AWS Marketplace , enabling them to confidently deliver personalized and data-driven customer experiences.”

As part of the ISV program, Blueshift.com will gain access to various benefits, including AWS’s go-to-market resources, technical enablement, and co-selling support. This will empower Blueshift.com to accelerate the adoption of its CDP and cross-channel marketing solutions across a broader spectrum of industries, driving innovation and helping businesses more effectively achieve their customer engagement goals.

“Our collaboration with AWS, including presence on the AWS Marketplace and the Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, underscores our dedication to providing secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs, " added Amit Raghavan, GM of Partnerships at Blueshift.com. “With AWS’s support, we are well-positioned to continue our growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Blueshift also obtained the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in 2023. The AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Blueshift in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering personalized customer experiences across all channels, leveraging data and analytics to drive marketing effectiveness, managing and optimizing marketing campaigns at scale and integrating with AWS cloud services.

To learn more about how Blueshift.com’s partnership with AWS can enhance brands’ customer engagement strategies, please visit blueshift.com.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift Intelligent Customer Engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real time across the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CDP, a Leader in GigaOm’s Radar for CDPs, and in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020 through 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Learn more at blueshift.com.

