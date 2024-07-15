Consumer Brands Announces Search Committee and Interim CEO

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association announced today the search committee that will conduct recruiting efforts of a new president and CEO for the organization ahead of David Chavern’s departure on August 1.

The committee will be led by Billy Cyr, CEO, Freshpet, Inc. and includes: Linda Rendle, chair and CEO, The Clorox Company; Mark Smucker, chair of the Board, president and CEO, The J. M. Smucker Company; Shane Grant, Group Deputy CEO Danone, CEO Americas and EVP Dairy, Plant-Based and Global Sales, Danone; Phil Schaffer, corporate senior vice president Henkel Consumer Brands, North America, Henkel; Steve Presley, executive vice president and CEO, Zone North America, Nestlé; Monica Turner, president, North America, The Procter & Gamble Company; Tricia Wallwork, chair and CEO, Milo’s Tea Company; and Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America.

“The industry’s commitment to Consumer Brands is strong. The organization will continue to play a critical role in advocating for the interests of one the largest and most important industries in our economy – and the association is well positioned for continued growth and impact,” said Rendle, who also serves as chair of Consumer Brands. “The incredible team currently in place will carry its momentum forward as we begin the process of identifying a new leader who is equipped to take the organization to new heights.”

“As we embark on the search for Consumer Brands’ next president and CEO, we are committed to finding a visionary leader who will build upon the association’s continued success and membership growth,” said Cyr. “Consumer Brands is essential in helping America’s most loved and trusted brands meet consumer needs and deliver quality, safe and affordable products.”

Stacy Papadopoulos, Consumer Brands’ chief operating officer and general counsel, will serve as interim CEO, beginning August 2 until a successor is named.

“This is an industry dedicated to consumers and ensuring they have the products they want and the brands they trust every day, and Consumer Brands will continue to serve as the industry’s unwavering champion,” said Papadopoulos. “We thank the members of the board and search committee for their support and dedication to finding our next president and CEO.”

The search will be led by Leslie Hortum at Spencer Stuart.

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry that makes the products you choose and the brands you trust. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.