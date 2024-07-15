New Products from Tovolo® to Tackle Tailgates and Celebrations
Tovolo® Prep & Serve Marinade Trays: the two-piece set features a deep bottom tray to hold food with marinade liquids, while the top tray functions as both a lid and serving tray for cooked food.
From football-shaped Craft Ice and "America's favorite" Mini Ice to Trays and Travelers, Tovolo has tailgates covered.GLENWILLOW, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovolo®, a leader in go-to kitchen tool innovations, introduces a new lineup of products that are ideal for football tailgating and any celebration year-round. Whether grilling at the stadium or hosting a backyard barbecue, Tovolo® covers any entertaining needs.
The newest Tovolo® product offerings include:
Prep & Serve Marinade Trays
New Tovolo® Prep & Serve Marinade trays feature a two-piece design with a deep bottom tray to hold food with marinade liquids, and a top tray that functions as both a lid and serving tray for cooked food. Available in medium (2-inch by 10.5-inch by 10.5-inch) and large (2-inch by 10.5-inch by 17-inch) sizes, these trays are made of dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, BPA-free melamine material that doesn’t absorb flavors or odors. MSRP $29.99 - $34.99.
Tovolo® Stainless Steel Traveler
Keep party foods hot or cold for up to four hours with the Tovolo® Traveler. This stainless-steel, double-walled, vacuum-sealed, insulated container can transport up to two quarts of your favorite dips, chili, ice cream, ice, and more. Plus, the durable nylon handle and tight-fitting lid make it perfect for easy carrying without leaks or spills. MSRP $35.99
Mini Ice Cylinders – Squeeze and Release
Tovolo® Mini Ice Cylinders feature a compact, squeezable cylinder design that is simple to fill, freeze, and then squeeze to pop the ice free. Each set creates 200 mini (a.k.a. nugget) cubes – enough to chill more than two drinks. The set includes two ice cylinders with Charcoal-colored lids and is made of dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, BPA-free materials. MSRP $17.99.
Tovolo® Football Ice Molds
Tovolo® Football Ice Molds create large, football-shaped ice cubes for a fun touch to drinks. The tight-fitting lids prevent spills and allow easy stacking in coolers when tailgating. These large ice balls chill drinks quickly without melting, ensuring your beverages stay refreshing throughout the game. Made of durable, BPA-free plastic and silicone, these molds are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. MSRP $11.99
Whether preparing delicious meals, keeping drinks chilled, or just adding a bit of fun to gatherings, Tovolo® has it covered. For more information on Tovolo® kitchen products, visit www.tovolo.com.
About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC
Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.
