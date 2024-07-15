Gender equality organizational assessment conducted for Togolese Revenue Authority

The WCO completed a gender equality and diversity (GED) organizational assessment for the Togolese Revenue Authority (Office Togolais de Recettes - OTR) from 27 to 31 March 2023 in Lomé, under the West Africa Security Project (WASP) framework, a partnership between the WCO and the German Central Customs Authority, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.

Recognizing the importance of gender equality and diversity as prerequisites for Customs organizational performance, ensuring security and sustainable development, this project supports the partner Customs Administrations of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo in developing and implementing gender-responsive and inclusive policies and practices with a specific focus on security aspects.

To identify strengths and gaps related to the implementation of GED policies and practices, the WCO team met with several Departments of OTR, including Human Resources, Training, Communication, Prevention and Fight against Corruption, Studies and Strategic Planning, as well as with representatives of the OTR Women Association.

The WCO team also visited the Lomé Port and the Sanvee-Condji joint checkpoint located on the border between Togo and Benin, which allowed for in-depth discussions on the work in these stations and the procedures. As part of the assessment, a dedicated meeting was held with the Autonomous Public Establishment for the Operation of Lomé Markets and a group of women traders to understand better their situation and unique challenges. A meeting was also held with the Ministry of Social Action, Promotion of Women and Literacy of Togo to align the findings of the assessment with the national policies promoting gender equality in Togo and to identify potential avenues for forward collaboration with Customs.

The assessment, which was based on the WCO Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT), resulted in a comprehensive overview of the current policies and practices in place and the identification of several recommendations. The WCO looks forward to working closely with the Togolese Revenue Authority in implementing the recommendations.

For more information, please, contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.