Marathon Petroleum Donation Supports Ongoing Salvation Army Response Efforts in Texas

Dallas, Texas (July 15, 2024) – The Salvation Army provided service in 26 locations in and around Houston on Sunday, serving meals and cold drinks from 22 mobile feeding units. The organization is grateful for the practical help of donors and corporate partners like Marathon Petroleum, who made a recent $10,000 donation to support Hurricane Beryl-related response efforts.

Marathon Petroleum, an energy leader headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, has employees in its Houston-based office, in addition to employees at its nearby Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City.

“Every donation dollar matters in disaster response, and the quick donation from Marathon Petroleum has made a significant impact for our work, offsetting the rising cost of food each day,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “We are incredibly appreciative of their timely support, as The Salvation Army cannot do this alone.”

The Salvation Army has been serving in Southeast Houston since Tuesday, July 9, the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coastline and left more than 2.5 million households without power. Mobile feeding units and trained disaster teams have served hot meals, prepared by two Baptist field kitchens, to more than 50,000 people in just six days.

“Donations are crucial to support long-term relief efforts. This has been a particularly challenging situation with so many people losing power in the region after Hurricane Beryl, coupled with the blazing Texas heat and humidity. We are almost a week into response operations and around half a million people are still without electricity and the ability to cook or refrigerate food and drinks,” said Migues. “Thank you, Marathon Petroleum, for your partnership with The Salvation Army as we seek to serve those in need in Houston and beyond.”

Feeding operations on Monday will take place in the following locations:

Brazoria County - Freeport and Lake Jackson (Roaming)

Galveston County - Bolivar Peninsula (Roaming)

Liberty County - Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 8751 FM 945 S., Cleveland 77328

Liberty County - Ollies Bargain Outlet, 1711 East Houston, Cleveland, TX

Harris County - Brookside City Hall, 6243 Brookside Rd. Pearland, TX

Harris County - Lomax Arena, 1508 Lomax Rd. La Porte, TX

Harris County - Kennedy Elementary School, 10200 Huntington Place Drive, Houston 77099

Harris County - Stone Brook, 12112 Kurland Drive Houston TX 77034

Harris County - Zion Lutheran Church, 5050 E. Sam Houston Parkway S., Pasadena TX

Harris County -Pasadena Interfaith Manor, 2112 Easthaven Drive, Pasadena TX

Harris County - Walgreens, 4841 E Mount Houston Rd., Houston 77093

Harris County - Shady Village Manufacture Home, 2304 Wichita Street, Houston 77004

Harris County - Wichita Mobile Home Park, 2201 Wichita Street, Houston 77004

Harris County - The Salvation Army Northwest Corps - 12507 Windfern Rd. Houston 77064

Harris County - City of Woodbranch Village, 58A Woodbranch Drive, New Caney TX 77357

Harris County - Independence Hall Apartments, 6 Burris St. Houston, TX

Harris County - Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina, 15703 Market Street, Channelview 77530

Harris County - Clinica San Felipe, 7218 Harrisburg Blvd., Houston TX 77011Harris County - Houston Area Women’s Center, 2727 El Camino, Houston 77054

Harris County - Westfield Fire Dept., 4105 Lauder Rd. Houston 77039

Harris County - Higher Expectation Community Church, 702 Atascocita Rd, Humble

Harris County - Julia C Hester House, 2020 Solo St, 77020

Harris County - Pleasant Hill Village Retirement Center, 3814 Lyons Ave. Houston

Harris County - Pleasantville Senior Center, 1922 Pleasantville Dr, Houston, 77029

Montgomery County - Conroe community shelters

The Salvation Army has served 54,812 meals, 49,759 drinks, 7,464 snacks, 336 cases of MREs, 921 food boxes, and made 8,537 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts since service began on Tuesday, July 9 in affected communities across Houston and SE Texas.

For the latest information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org. To make a donation go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

