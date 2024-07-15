Financial AI Solution Market to Set an Explosive Growth in Near Future with IBM, AWS, SAP SE, FIS, Fiserv
The Global Financial AI Solution Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.
The Global Financial AI Solution Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Financial AI Solution Market Insights, to 2030. The growth of the Financial AI Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), FIS (Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.) (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Temenos AG (Switzerland). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), DataRobot (United States), Ayasdi AI LLC (United States), Active.Ai (Singapore).
Definition: The financial AI solution market refers to the industry involved in the development, implementation, and utilization of artificial intelligence technologies specifically designed for financial services. These AI solutions aim to enhance various aspects of the financial sector, including banking, investment, insurance, and regulatory compliance, by improving efficiency, accuracy, customer experience, and decision-making processes.
Market Drivers:
• The increasing demand for automation, the growing use of AI in financial services, regulatory changes, and developments in big data and machine learning
Market Opportunities:
• The development of personalized financial services, integration with blockchain technology, and the growth of AI applications in developing economies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Financial AI Solution Market: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid
Key Applications/end-users of Financial AI Solution Market: Fraud Detection & Risk Management, Wealth Management & Investment Banking, Retail Banking & Customer Service, Regulatory Compliance & Reporting
