Visit by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to Brunei Darussalam, 14 to 17 July 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is visiting Brunei Darussalam from 14 to 17 July 2024 as the Singapore Government’s representative to the 78th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. As part of the official programme, Deputy Prime Minister Heng attended the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony and Investiture Ceremony on 15 July 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Mrs Heng also had a joint audience with the Sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha. During the audience, Deputy Prime Minister Heng conveyed Singapore leaders’ well-wishes for the Sultan’s birthday. The Sultan and Deputy Prime Minister Heng noted the longstanding ties between the two countries and reaffirmed both countries’ shared commitment to strengthening the special bilateral relationship by deepening cooperation in areas such as food resilience, renewable energy, and sustainability, for the mutual benefit of both countries.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 JULY 2024

Photo Caption: As the Singapore Government’s representative, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat attended the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony and Investiture Ceremony on 15 July 2024 in Brunei that were part of the official programme for the 78th birthday celebrations of the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadin Waddaulah.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), Singapore

Photo Caption: Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Mrs Heng also had a joint audience with the Sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), Singapore

