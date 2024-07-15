State Representative David Silvers Endorses Destinie Baker Sutton for District 89
With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge. That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative David Silvers, the current representative for District 89, has officially endorsed Destinie Baker Sutton as his successor. After eight years of dedicated service, Representative Silvers is confident that Destinie is the best candidate to continue the important work he has championed for the district.
"With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge. That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues. She will fight and be a voice for women’s choice, public education, our environment and help lower the skyrocketing insurance rates. Destinie’s got Florida’s back, and I am proud to have hers," stated Representative David Silvers.
Destinie Baker Sutton, a longtime community advocate and former prosecutor, expressed her gratitude for Representative Silvers' endorsement.
"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Representative David Silvers. His exemplary work over the last eight years has laid a strong foundation for District 89. David has been a true champion for our community and has proven to be one of the most effective legislators in Tallahassee. I am committed to building on his legacy and continuing the progress we have made. Together, we will ensure that District 89 remains a vibrant and thriving community," said Destinie Baker Sutton.
About Destinie Baker Sutton
With a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Destinie Baker Sutton has built a highly accomplished legal career. As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of Destinie Law Firm, P.A., she has tirelessly advocated for justice. Her extensive experience includes over a decade as a Prosecutor in the Organized Crime Unit, handling complex criminal cases.
Baker Sutton is also a dedicated community leader, serving on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners and founding the Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association, where she currently serves as President. Her commitment to community service is further evidenced by her involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, Gulf Stream Council, and various charitable organizations.
Destinie Baker Sutton and her husband Morris, a teacher, are proud parents of two young children, Morgan and Grant. A native of Palm Beach County, she brings a unique blend of experience, commitment, and leadership to her candidacy.
For more information about Destinie Baker Sutton’s campaign, please visit www.DestinieForFlorida.com or email Campaign@DestinieforFlorida.com.
