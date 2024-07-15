Imraan Siddiqi Posts $360K Fundraising Haul to Fight AIPAC and Kim Schrier
The Democrat has voiced extreme concern over his party's handling of Gaza.ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imraan Siddiqi, a late challenger to Dr. Kim Schrier's re-election campaign in Washington’s 8th Congressional district, hauled in over $360,000 in his grassroots campaign for Q2 of 2024. Siddiqi, a national leader in non-profit civil rights organizations, has centered his campaign on America’s role in the genocide unfolding in Gaza.
"We’re watching our leaders like Kim Schrier set the world on fire, while at home, things haven’t gotten any easier. Every dollar that we spend on sending bombs overseas is a dollar that could go towards supporting our district.”
The challenger has also pointed to Schrier's allegiance to the Democratic establishment in Washington over her constituents and her ties to corporate interests.
“Washingtonians deserve a leader that stands by their principles and leads with integrity. Kim Schrier has made it clear over and over again that she cares more about ingratiating herself to the Democratic establishment than making life easier for everyday Washingtonians.
While housing, healthcare, and childcare costs skyrocket for us, Kim Schrier is in the pocket of big business using their money to bolster her career and help those at the top.”
Siddiqi’s campaign continues its fundraising success leading up to Washington’s top-two primary on August 6, 2024. That primary will determine which two candidates will run in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Imraan Siddiqi
Imraan Siddiqi for Congress
press@imraan4congress.com
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram