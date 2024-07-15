July 31 is Deadline for Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Permit Applications

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website until Wednesday, July 31.

The muzzleloader seasons on October 31- November 3 and December 7-15 will have antlerless permits available for each of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.

Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.

“Recent mild winters will cause deer numbers to increase in much of Vermont in 2024. In many areas, deer numbers will exceed what the habitat can support,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “To maintain a healthy and sustainable deer population, the 2024 recommendation aims to reduce deer numbers in much of the state.”

A lottery drawing of the permit recipients will be held September 11.