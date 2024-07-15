Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger elected to American Law Institute

TOPEKA—Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger of the Kansas Court of Appeals has been elected to the American Law Institute, a leading independent organization that produces scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and otherwise improve the law.

“It is an understatement to say I am thrilled and profoundly honored to be elected a member of this institute,” Arnold-Burger said. “I look forward to working with other judges, lawyers, and legal scholars to help fulfill the institute’s mission to improve the administration of justice everywhere.”

Arnold-Burger was among several new members announced last week, all of whom were selected from confidential nominations submitted by ALI members.

Arnold-Burger has been a judge on the Court of Appeals since 2011 and chief judge since 2017. She previously served as a municipal judge. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law.

The American Law Institute drafts, discusses, revises, and publishes Restatements of the Law, Model Codes, and Principles of Law, which are influential resources for courts, legislatures, and legal education and scholarship.

By participating in the institute's work, its members can influence the development of the law in both existing and emerging areas, to work with other eminent lawyers, judges, and academics, to give back to their profession, and contribute to the public good.